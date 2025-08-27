Abercrombie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $141.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.91. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

Abercrombie expects full-year earnings to be $10 to $10.50 per share.

Abercrombie shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 42% in the last 12 months.

