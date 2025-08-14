Abeona Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $108.8 million. On…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $108.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $1.71.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $400,000 in the period.

Abeona Therapeutics shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.

