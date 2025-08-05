A10 Networks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The provider of networking technologies posted revenue of $69.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.5 million.

A10 Networks shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.79, a climb of 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEN

