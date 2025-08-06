A.k.a. Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $160.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $154 million to $158 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $608 million to $612 million.

A.k.a. Brands shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.40, a fall of 27% in the last 12 months.

