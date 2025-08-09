9 International Growth ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio

The good news for U.S. investors is that the S&P 500 has rebounded since its spring lows and is now…

The good news for U.S. investors is that the S&P 500 has rebounded since its spring lows and is now sitting on a modest 7% gain through the end of July. However, many international markets continue to outperform, with Germany’s DAX up 19% since Jan. 1, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index up 24%.

Amid this environment in 2025, it’s particularly important to consider international growth exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, to diversify your portfolio. But looking at the bigger picture, it’s also important to make sure that your long-term goals are protected through a holistic strategy that doesn’t rely too much on one stock, one sector or one region.

The following list of international growth ETFs provide upside in the near term, but may also be good investments to consider as long-term holdings in the spirit of true geographic diversification.

International Growth ETF Total Assets Expense Ratio Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (ticker: VEA) $232 billion 0.03% iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) $13 billion 0.36% JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) $8 billion 0.24% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) $99 billion 0.09% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) $13 billion 0.25% Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China

A-Shares ETF (ASHR) $2 billion 0.65% KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) $8 billion 0.70% Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) $313 million 0.57% VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) $540 million 0.68%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Assets: $232 billion Expenses: 0.03%

One of the largest ETFs of any strategy, this “developed markets” fund is focused on top-tier economies outside of the U.S. Right now its top country by allocation is Japan at 21% of the portfolio, followed by the U.K. at 12% and Canada at 10%. There are nearly 3,900 individual stocks that make up this fund, including familiar names like Dutch semiconductor firm ASML Holding NV (ASML), German enterprise software firm SAP SE (SAP), and Swiss consumer giant Nestle SA (OTC: NSRGY), among other dominant multinational companies. If you’re after global growth opportunities outside the typical domestic names, this is the simplest place to start.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Assets: $13 billion Expenses: 0.36%

Taking a similar indexed approach but with a more selective and growth-oriented portfolio, this iShares fund is focused on Europe, Australasia and the Far East (EAFE). It differs mainly from the prior Vanguard fund because of a screening methodology that carves down the list of components to just 360 stocks in total. These include health care stock Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTC: CBAUF) and Japanese electronics titan Sony Group Corp. (SONY), among others. As the largest international fund with the word “growth” in its name, EFG is worth a look for any investors interested in opportunities outside domestic equity markets.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE)

Assets: $8 billion Expenses: 0.24%

Taking a more actively managed approach to international markets, JIRE leans on the deep research expertise of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to build a much smaller and bespoke global growth ETF. In fact, it owns just 200 total positions right now. However, unlike some other funds on this list that are weighted by market value, this ETF regularly rebalances, and right now not a single position is valued at more than 2% of holdings. Its top country allocations at present include 23% in Japan, 17% in the U.K. and 13% in France, and top holdings include Spanish financial stock Banco Santander SA (SAN) and German industrial automation specialist Siemens AG (OTC: SIEGY), among others.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Assets: $99 billion Expenses: 0.09%

Looking past so-called developed markets, one of the biggest international growth opportunities is the expansion of emerging markets in Asia and Latin America. Though these regions may be a bit more volatile, they have significant upside over the long run thanks to technological improvements and growing consumer power. The fund boasts 2,700 or so stocks in its portfolio, with allocations leaning toward China (26%), Taiwan (19%) and India (18%). Many large and established stocks happen to be on this list, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TCEHY) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA).

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Assets: $13 billion Expenses: 0.25%

Some investors are admittedly a bit uncomfortable investing in China because of the current political and trade dynamics. EMXC is the largest emerging-markets ETF out there that caters to this approach, including investments outside the U.S. but also outside the People’s Republic of China, too. It holds just short of 700 positions, with Taiwan as the top region (27%) followed by India (24%) and South Korea (14%). For investors looking at the growth potential of emerging markets but leery of China, EMXC is an international growth ETF worth a look.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Assets: $2 billion Expenses: 0.65%

The flipside of an approach excluding China is to dive right into this fast-growing region via so-called “A shares” in China. Historically, this class of stock was limited to mainland China-based companies listed on two major domestic exchanges — the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE). These A shares are available to citizens of China and to qualified institutional investors that meet certain requirements in Beijing. That makes them more direct investments in China. The China A-Shares ETF features roughly 300 leading stocks, such as high-end spirits company Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd. (600519.SS) and lithium battery specialist Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (300750.SZ). These firms are not easily accessed by U.S. investors outside of ETFs like this, so ASHR provides a more focused and exclusive opportunity to share in China’s growth.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Assets: $8 billion Expenses: 0.7%

Yet another flavor of Chinese investment to consider is a focus on the fast-growing digital sector in this region. Though very tactical with just 30 leading stocks on its list and a laser-like focus on internet technology companies like Tencent and Alibaba, the power of this ETF is in its performance. As of Aug. 5, the fund is up about 21% year to date compared with 7% for the S&P 500, and over the last 12 months it is up 42% compared with about 21% for the S&P. There is obviously more risk in an ETF with a small list of similar stocks, but for investors looking to tap into the biggest global growth stories, KWEB may be a good fit.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK)

Assets: $313 million Expenses: 0.57%

Speaking of the biggest global growth stories, another strategy to find the best international growth ETFs involves looking at the countries with the most upside and profiting from regional uptrends. That’s what GREK offers, with exposure to the rising eurozone economy of Greece. Though one of the more troubled E.U. countries in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis and resulting debt crisis in Europe, Greece is experiencing a period of sustained economic growth once more, with more than 2% GDP expansion last year and a similar rate projected through 2026. That’s thanks to rising consumption and investment, particularly during shifts amid trade wars. Greece is proving to be a critical partner for its neighbors in Europe, and as a result this country-specific ETF has surged more than 60% so far in 2025.

VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM)

Assets: $540 million Expenses: 0.68%

Keeping with this theme, Vietnam provides a similar regional opportunity for international growth investors. With a 7% GDP growth rate last year and targets of 8% growth both this year and next, the nation is charging forward with development at a time that other regions are struggling to figure out their place in global supply chains. VNM is up more than 45% year to date as a result, and with one of the early trade deals announced by the Trump administration, there is a rare amount of certainty in Vietnam’s future outlook when compared with other nations. Admittedly its current economy is modest, smaller than either Austria or the Philippines, so there are risks that come with that. But if you really are looking at regional growth, Vietnam is a nation to watch.

Update 08/06/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.