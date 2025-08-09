9 Cruise Ships with the Best Pools and Water Parks

One of the highlights of cruising is experiencing all that your ship has to offer, and for many people, that…

One of the highlights of cruising is experiencing all that your ship has to offer, and for many people, that includes basking in the sun and taking in the views near the pool. For thrill-seekers, it also means racing down waterslides at the onboard water park.

Cruise ship pools and water parks keep getting bigger and better as brands try to outdo one another. But the real winners in these water wars are the passengers, who can now enjoy more impressive onboard water parks and pools than ever before.

Massive megaships — like Royal Caribbean’s brand-new Star of the Seas and Carnival Celebration — offer incredible water parks that rival those on land, while smaller ships like Viking Vesta offer picturesque infinity pools overlooking the ship’s wake.

Read on for the best pools and water parks at sea, on cruise ships spanning a range of price points and activity levels.

Category 6 Water Park and Hideaway Pool: Star of the Seas

The newest megaship from Royal Caribbean is Star of the Seas, a sister ship of Icon of the Seas. While you’ll find plenty of pools and water-themed fun around the top decks, the two biggest attractions are the Category 6 water park and Hideaway pool.

Category 6 is the biggest water park at sea. It features six waterslides, including the tallest drop slide on a cruise ship: Frightening Bolt. There’s also Pressure Drop, an open free-fall waterslide, and Storm Chasers, a mat racing duo slide. Additionally, there are two raft rides that the whole family can enjoy: Hurricane Hunter and Storm Surge. Access to the water park is included with your cruise, so you won’t have to shell out cash every time your kids want to race to the bottom of one of the slides.

Adults who want some time away from the raucous can head to the adults-only Hideaway pool. This floating infinity pool is suspended between the Hideaway Bar and a smaller sitting area with two adjacent whirlpools. The pool is somewhat small and can get crowded quickly; for more peace and quiet, hang out here on port days when most people are off the ship.

WaterWorks: Carnival Celebration

Families who are fans of Carnival‘s fun ships will love Carnival Celebration and its massive WaterWorks water park. Here, you’ll find three larger-than-life spiral slides, twin racing slides and a dump bucket that unleashes hundreds of gallons of water onto cruisers. For kids who aren’t quite brave enough to go down the big slides yet, there are splash pads and climbing areas where they can get wet.

WaterWorks is included with the price of your cruise. Be sure to bring an extra swimsuit, because you’ll want to visit the water park every day — and no one likes putting on a damp suit from the day before.

Aquapark: MSC World America

Between the glitz and glitter of Swarovski crystals, a death-defying swing over the open ocean and an 11-deck spiral dry slide, there are endless things to do on MSC‘s newest cruise ship, World America. But for some water park fun, head to the onboard Aquapark. Here, you’ll find a splash pad for younger cruisers, plus three bigger waterslides for older kids and adults: a dueling race slide, a 90-degree vertical drop slide and a raft slide paired with virtual reality.

When you’re finished at the water park but still want to bask in the sun or take a refreshing dip, you’re in luck. MSC World America has 20 pools and whirlpools on board, so you can find the one that’s perfect for you day by day.

Family and Quiet Cove Adults-Only Pools: Disney Treasure

One of the newest Disney Cruise Line ships, Disney Treasure features 10 pools to choose from. Most are clustered between Decks 11 and 13, facing the ship’s Funnel Vision screen. Deck 12 also features the “Toy Story” Splash Zone, a cute movie-themed area for little cruisers to splash and play. The nearby waterslide, dubbed Slide-a-saurus Rex, is ideal for older kids. And of course, you can’t forget the AquaMouse, Disney’s water raft ride that features a short Mickey Mouse cartoon at the beginning of the ride.

At the back of Deck 13, adults have a place all their own called the Quiet Cove. The space features a hot tub that faces the ocean, two wading pools and an infinity pool. There’s also a nearby bar and coffee shop for your choice of an afternoon pick-me-up. Head here early in the morning or around dinnertime for fewer crowds.

Infinity Beach and Aqua Slidecoaster: Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Aqua’s Infinity Beach features a handful of infinity pools looking over each side of the ship. Alongside the ship’s Ocean Boulevard area, you’ll find complimentary daybeds over wading pools, lounge chairs in the sun and incredible views. Daybeds can be hard to come by in the afternoon, so get out there first thing in the morning for your best shot.

For something more thrilling, check out Norwegian‘s Aqua Slidecoaster — the world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide at sea — winding around the ship’s top decks. You’ll want to bring a buddy on this dual racing coaster, which launches you up a ramp at up to 31 mph. The water ride is exclusive to Norwegian Aqua, and even better, there’s no extra cost to ride.

Adults-Only Solarium: Celebrity Ascent

If you’re looking for an adults-only enclave where a covered pool, plush loungers and a cafe are all within one space, Celebrity Ascent‘s Solarium is it. Surrounded by windows and covered with a glass roof, the Solarium is a serene escape away from the party scene of the pool deck. The pool is flanked by two whirlpools, and there are plenty of lounge chairs perfect for naps.

Nearby, The Spa Café and Juice Bar have light bites and drinks that you can bring out to the pool. If you’re looking for something a little stronger to drink, waiters are always roaming and ready to take your order.

Seahorse Pool: Crystal Serenity

Luxe cruise line Crystal is known for its impeccable spaces, nearly one-to-one guest-to-crew ratio and world-class dining. If you’re looking for a luxurious pool to match the ambience on board, Crystal Serenity‘s Seahorse Pool has you covered. The lap pool features a spacious wet deck for lounging, and two adjacent whirlpools are perfect for evening soaks as the sun sets.

The pool deck is surrounded by white lounge chairs, orange daybeds and umbrellas, which bring a distinct tropical vibe to the space. Just past the pool is Scoops Gelato Bar, which dishes up Badiani gelato and fruit sorbets.

Infinity Pool: Viking Vesta

Viking Vesta — Viking Cruises‘ newest ocean vessel — is a 998-passenger, 784-foot-long ship. While Vesta is brimming with spaces to enjoy ocean views, there’s not one better than the ship’s aft-facing infinity pool on Deck 7. Surrounding the pool are comfortable lounge chairs and a hot tub facing the wake of the ship. Nearby, you’ll find the Aquavit Terrace, where you can don your cover-up and flip-flops and enjoy a bite to eat.

Aquamar Spa Terrace: Oceania Allura

There’s nothing better than a dip in the pool before or after a spa treatment. On Oceania Cruises‘ brand-new Allura, the Aquamar Spa Terrace provides just that. The open-air deck is lined with plush seating and offers panoramic views of the ocean. Here, you’ll also be able to plunge into cool pools and warm whirlpools to melt the stress of everyday life away.

Meanwhile, Allura’s main pool deck has shaded cabanas and plenty of chairs, plus poolside daybeds and two whirlpools. Head to the pool’s large wet deck to lounge in the sun and cool water without fully submerging your body.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Megan duBois has been covering travel, cruising and theme parks for five-plus years. She has taken more than 50 cruises, has traveled to four continents and more than 25 countries, and has visited a dozen theme parks around the world. Her work appears online and in print in major publications like U.S. News & World Report, Travel + Leisure, The Points Guy, Conde Nast Traveler, Forbes and more.

