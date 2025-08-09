9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

Ten years can be an eternity when it comes to investing. But with a bit of research and a bit…

Ten years can be an eternity when it comes to investing. But with a bit of research and a bit of perspective, it’s possible to find stocks that will succeed for decades to come.

Investors can do this by looking beyond the day-to-day and into long-term megatrends that are very likely to persist, and then focusing on dominant stocks with a proven track record of revenue growth and share appreciation. There’s never a sure thing, of course, but this kind of approach can help sidestep the more volatile fads on Wall Street and identify companies with real staying power.

The following stocks all have a history of outperformance over the last few years, and current market values of more than $15 billion. They all also have interesting products or services that give them a dominant market position to capitalize on unique tailwinds in the years to come.

Here are nine of the best growth stocks to buy for the next 10 years:

Stock Sector Market Capitalization Apple Inc. (ticker: AAPL) Technology $3.4 trillion Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Financial services $78 billion DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Consumer cyclical $23 billion Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Aerospace $70 billion MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Consumer cyclical $122 billion Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Technology $4.4 trillion Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Technology $124 billion Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Consumer discretionary $21 billion TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO) Communication services $15 billion

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Sector: Technology Market value: $3.4 trillion

Tech icon Apple is the quintessential growth stock for many investors, with its disruptive personal electronics including the iPod and iPhone paving the way for the current digital world we live in. But interestingly enough, future growth at Apple isn’t as reliant on hardware now that it has a tremendous installed user base to tap into. Consider that in its fiscal Q3 report that was released at the end of July, Apple reported record services revenue of more than $27 billion on the quarter after you add up all the fees from its App Store, iCloud, Apple Pay and other similar tools. Not only was this 30% of total revenue, but thanks to the low overhead of software vs. hardware, the company had a gross margin of roughly 76% on this business line. Throw in $100 billion stock repurchase plans and consistent dividends, and it’s hard to imagine a future where Apple is not thriving.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Sector: Financial services Market value: $78 billion

The leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase has moved beyond just a playground for Bitcoin enthusiasts and into the role of an established financial infrastructure provider. It is one of the few publicly traded and fully regulated crypto platforms, with Coinbase partnering with U.S. policymakers well before the current crypto-friendly approach of the Trump administration. This longstanding respect makes the firm the go-to choice with institutional traders, already pushing more than $1 trillion in trading volume per day across its 240 different digital assets. And with recent regulatory developments paving the way for a stablecoins marketplace that could hit $1 trillion in market cap by 2028, COIN is riding a long-term megatrend that is sure to deliver gains in the decade to come.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Sector: Consumer cyclical Market value: $23 billion

DraftKings is one of the preeminent gambling portals out there, and has grown dramatically since a landmark 2018 Supreme Court ruling that opened the door to sports books and pay-to-play fantasy contests. As all but 11 states have legalized sports betting, the firm has been capitalizing on both pent-up demand as well as the launch of new categories ranging from e-sports to car racing to head-to-head player formats. DraftKings took a short-term hit this spring with the rest of the market but has surged back to sit on nearly 30% gains since Jan. 1. Analysts are projecting a spectacular revenue growth rate of more than 30% in fiscal 2025, and with projections of continued growth in the sports-betting marketplace, the business should continue to see a nice tailwind over the decade ahead.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)

Sector: Aerospace Market value: $70 billion

Howmet Aerospace is an American aerospace company based in Pittsburgh that manufactures components for jet engines as well as other high-tech applications. As modern aircraft fleets age and carriers are looking for more fuel-efficient aircraft, Howmet’s best-in-class components are seeing strong demand. The stock has surged 900% in the last five years, including a more than 50% run since Jan. 1, making it one of the top performers in the S&P 500 lately. What’s more, the company produced almost $1 billion in free cash flow last year to fuel continued growth even as competitors like Boeing Co. (BA) have struggled to keep up. With a specialized business and a dominant position as a go-to parts supplier, HWM has great momentum and a great outlook for the next 10 years.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI)

Sector: Consumer cyclical Market value: $122 billion

Often dubbed the Amazon of Latin America, MercadoLibre is a dominant e-commerce and fintech company headquartered in Uruguay. With operations centered in populous regions like Brazil and Argentina, MELI has seen rapid growth, reporting more than 550 million items sold in the second quarter of 2025, up 31% year over year, fueled by more than 70 million unique shoppers. Its strong local expertise and robust supply chain is proving incredibly valuable amid global trade tensions, and Wall Street has bid up shares more than 40% since Jan. 1 as a result. The retail stock’s leadership in Latin American e-commerce, along with a growing user base, makes it a top growth stock for the next 10 years.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Sector: Technology Market value: $4.4 trillion

Next-gen Nvidia has emerged as a top long-term growth stock in the tech sector, with a current valuation that ranks it as the largest U.S. corporation by market value. NVDA is positioned at the center of major tech megatrends with its hardware powering key technologies such as AI, cryptocurrency mining and quantum computing. The company has seen explosive growth, with shares rising close to 1,400% in just five years, and analysts are projecting double-digit growth for both revenue and earnings over the next five years on top of that. Consistent innovation and hardware dominance make it a foundational investment in the stock market’s high-tech future.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Sector: Technology Market value: $124 billion

Global cybersecurity spending is expected to hit $213 billion in 2025, up 10% year over year, with projections that the marketplace will grow by double digits again in 2026 to hit $240 billion. This consistent growth highlights strong long-term potential for Palo Alto in an age of chronic cyber threats. The largest U.S. cybersecurity stock by market value, it has long-term contracts with high-profile clients that include 85 of the Fortune 100 companies. Shares have been sleepy so far in 2025, but with a five-year gain of more than 300% and a long-term megatrend to fuel its dominant business, PANW is a growth stock to bank on for the next 10 years.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

Sector: Consumer discretionary Market value: $21 billion

Tapestry is the parent behind luxury fashion brands including Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. It offers a wide range of products including handbags, footwear, outerwear, jewelry and fragrances that are sold all around the world. The company’s leading brands benefit from the resilience of luxury spending, as the kind of people who spend more than $200 on sandals usually weather economic downturns better than the rest of us. The company is holding firm even amid inflationary pressures and supply chain issues lately, with gains of more than 50% year to date in 2025. And with tremendous brand strength along with an expanding product reach, TPR should be positioned for continued success in the decade to come.

TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO)

Sector: Communication services Market value: $15 billion

Formed by the merger between the parent of UFC mixed martial arts and World Wrestling Entertainment, TKO is an American sports and sports entertainment promoter that has found a very profitable niche in the 21st century. Sure, there’s an edgier vibe than old-school sports like baseball or basketball, but TKO is increasingly connecting with young men who have plenty of disposable income. As proof, the company is expecting nearly 70% revenue growth this year thanks to merger synergies and then almost 30% more in fiscal year 2026. The stock has rallied about 60% in the last 12 months, too, now that embattled executive Vince McMahon is out of the picture and the UFC has grown to a more than $1 billion global business.

