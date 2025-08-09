9 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading…

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading for less than $10 are few and far between. Stock prices at this level can be a red flag for investors that something serious is wrong with a company.

Many of these stocks have challenged underlying business models or difficult near-term outlooks. However, the Bank of America analyst team has identified nine cheap, high-quality stocks that could be excellent buying opportunities for frugal investors. Here are nine of the best stocks to buy under $10, according to Bank of America:

Stock Implied Upside/Downside Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (ticker: MFG) -1.5% Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) +7.1% Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) +4.1% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (EBR) +17.4% United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) +16.4% Aegon Ltd. (AEG) +5.8% Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) +59.4% CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) +12.1% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) +40.9%

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Mizuho Financial is one of Japan’s largest financial services companies. Analyst Shinichiro Nakamura says Mizuho’s core business has been strong in 2025, including 30% growth in net interest income and 9% growth in fee income in the most recent quarter. Nakamura says Mizuho’s stock price should continue to outperform given the company’s additional profit upside, attractive valuation and significant share buyback potential. He says lower credit costs and higher core business earnings position Mizuho to improve its return on equity faster than other Japanese megabanks. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $6.44 price target for MFG stock, which closed at $6.54 on Aug. 20.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco is a leading Brazilian bank and financial services provider. In March, the company issued a 10% bonus share payout in which existing shareholders receive one additional share of stock for every 10 shares they already owned. Analyst Mario Pierry says Itau Unibanco has successfully navigated a difficult market, reporting 10 consecutive quarters of net interest growth. In addition, Pierry says Itau Unibanco’s CET1 capital ratio is industry-leading, suggesting additional capital distribution potential. Pierry says the bank should be a core international holding. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.10 price target for ITUB stock, which closed at $6.63 on Aug. 20.

Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Banco Bradesco is one of Brazil’s largest banks. Bradesco shares underperformed in 2024 but have recovered sharply in 2025, gaining about 51% year to date. Pierry says the latest data from the Brazilian central bank suggests Bradesco has significant upside potential if it executes its turnaround strategy as interest rates drop. He says Bradesco’s net interest margins have expanded, which has fueled surprisingly strong net interest income. As the bank’s profitability normalizes, Pierry says the stock’s earnings multiple will expand back toward historical levels. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $3 price target for BBD stock, which closed at $2.88 on Aug. 20.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (EBR)

Eletrobras, as it’s commonly called, is the largest electric generation and transmission company in Brazil. It is a holding company for several Brazilian government generation and transmission subsidiaries. Analyst Gustavo Faria says Eletrobas’ strong financial numbers should reassure investors of the additional benefit higher Brazilian power prices will have on Eletrobras’ earnings in the second half of 2025. In addition, Faria says the company’s asset simplification program and cost-cutting initiatives make it a great Brazilian energy investment. Its hydro power assets also produce more reliable generation than other renewables. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $9 price target for EBR stock, which closed at $7.66 on Aug. 20.

United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC)

United Microelectronics is a Taiwanese semiconductor foundry that provides high-quality integrated circuit fabrication services that focus on logic and specialized technology. United’s dividend yield is 7%, the highest on this list and a rarity among stocks priced under $10. Analyst Brad Lin says healthier inventory levels, steady sales prices in mature nodes and improving utilization rates suggest the semiconductor industry is stabilizing. He says United’s differentiated offerings support pricing power, and the stock’s high dividend payout gives it a compelling risk profile. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $8 price target for UMC stock, which closed at $6.87 on Aug. 20.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Aegon is a Dutch insurance company that offers insurance, savings, pension, and investment products and services around the world. Analyst David Barma says Aegon’s management team has shifted its focus to improving the company’s quality of capital and reducing leverage, which Barma says is the correct strategy. He says the macroeconomic environment for insurers should be favorable moving forward. Barma anticipates significant capital returns and a gradual reduction in Aegon’s cost of equity in the coming years. He projects 26% total yield in 2025 and 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.90 price target for AEG stock, which closed at $7.46 on Aug. 20.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia, also known as Copel, is a Brazilian integrated utility company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It also provides telecommunications services. In June, Copel’s board of directors approved a plan to simplify its share structure and join Novo Mercado, a special section of Brazil’s main stock exchange known for its strict rules about operations and disclosures. Faria says Copel’s risk profile is compelling given its positive earnings momentum, its discounted valuation relative to peers and its upside potential from its privatization process. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $14 price target for ELP stock, which closed at $8.78 on Aug. 20.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions provides cloud software to the property and casualty insurance industry. It specializes in the auto claims and collision repair market, helping repairers, insurers, automakers and part suppliers automate and streamline the auto claims and repair process. Analyst Michael Funk says 96% of CCC’s revenue is recurring, with average contract lengths in the three-to-five-year range, giving it a highly visible profit outlook. Funk says CCC also has strong profit margins and generates impressive free cash flow. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $11 price target for CCCS stock, which closed at $9.81 on Aug. 20.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC)

Turkcell is the leading mobile network operator in Turkey, and it also has operations in Ukraine, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. The company provides customers with voice, data TV, and enterprise and consumer services on mobile and fixed networks. Analyst Cesar Tiron says Turkcell has low leverage and limited foreign exchange exposure, which will allow it to safely pay out 50% of net income in dividends in 2025. Tiron also anticipates price hikes in mobile and fiber-to-the-home services could be positive catalysts. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $8.40 price target for TKC stock, which closed at $5.96 on Aug. 20.

Update 08/21/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.