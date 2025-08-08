8×8: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in…

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Campbell, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $181.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, 8×8 expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $180 million for the fiscal second quarter.

8×8 expects full-year earnings in the range of 28 cents to 33 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $706 million to $720 million.

