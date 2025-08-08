8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said back in 2022 that the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning…

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said back in 2022 that the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks. Roughly three years later, Pelosi is no longer House speaker, and congressional representatives are still allowed to buy and sell individual stocks as long as they disclose their trades within 45 days.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

In fact, stock traders on social media follow Nancy Pelosi’s stock trades closely due to the strong returns she and her husband, financier Paul Pelosi, have generated on certain trades. Here are Nancy Pelosi and her husband’s eight most recent stock purchases:

— Broadcom Inc. (ticker: AVGO)

— Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

— Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

— Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

— Tempus AI Inc. (TEM)

— Vistra Corp. (VST)

— Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. Broadcom is one of several Pelosi stocks that are highly exposed to artificial intelligence technology and have benefited from a strong investor appetite for AI stocks. The company’s big tech customers include Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). In June 2024, Pelosi purchased 20 Broadcom call options with a split-adjusted $80 strike price expiring in June 2025. In June, Pelosi exercised 200 Broadcom call options, purchasing 20,000 shares of AVGO stock at a 71% discount to market price. Since Pelosi made her Broadcom bet in June 2024, the stock is up 85%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and YouTube and is a global leader in online advertising. In September 2022, Pelosi purchased 20,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class C shares by exercising 200 call options. Pelosi had purchased those call options back in December 2021. Between the time of the option purchase and the time she exercised them, Alphabet’s share price dropped 27%. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 30,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class A shares. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 more Alphabet Class A call options with a strike price of $150 expiring in January 2026.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon is a market leader in e-commerce and public cloud services. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Amazon call options with a strike price of $150 that expire in January 2026. Amazon has secured several large U.S. government contracts over the years, including Amazon Web Services cloud services contracts with the National Security Agency, the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy. Not only is Amazon one of Democrat Pelosi’s most recent investments, it is also a recent investment of Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and a top investment of Republican President Donald Trump, making it a popular bipartisan holding.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations, AI technology, and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. In November 2023, Pelosi purchased 50 Nvidia call options with an expiration date of Dec. 20, 2024. In June and July 2024, Pelosi purchased 20,000 shares of Nvidia. In December 2024, she purchased 50,000 shares of Nvidia by exercising 500 call options and then sold 10,000 Nvidia shares. In January 2025, Pelosi bought another 50 Nvidia call options with an $80 strike price and a January 2026 expiration.

[READ: Billionaire George Soros’ 7 Top Stock Picks]

Tempus AI Inc. (TEM)

Tempus AI is an AI technology health care diagnostics and services provider. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Tempus AI call options with a strike price of $20 that expire in January 2026. Pelosi’s trade took place on Jan. 13, and Tempus launched its new AI-enabled personal health concierge app, olivia, eight days later. Because Tempus AI’s market cap is much smaller than other Pelosi stocks like Amazon and Nvidia, news of her investment was a major bullish catalyst. Tempus AI’s stock is up 138% in 2025, and Pelosi’s trade is off to a very profitable start.

Vistra Corp. (VST)

Vistra is a utility company that provides electricity and natural gas to roughly 5 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 U.S. states. In January 2025, Pelosi purchased 50 Vistra call options with a strike price of $50 that expire in January 2026. Vistra is far from the typical boring utility sector dividend stock. Vistra significantly beefed up its nuclear power capacity in 2024 and got swept up in the AI investment boom. Leading tech companies are aggressively investing in nuclear power to meet data center energy demand, which is great news for Pelosi and other Vistra investors.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks is one of the largest cybersecurity vendors, providing firewalls and cybersecurity software to customers around the world. In February 2024, Pelosi purchased 70 Palo Alto call options with a strike price of $200 and an expiration date of Jan. 17, 2025. These trades raised eyebrows among Pelosi’s critics because Palo Alto Networks is a U.S. government cybersecurity contractor. In December 2024, Pelosi exercised 140 Palo Alto call options and purchased 14,000 shares of PANW stock.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is one of the world’s largest professional software and cloud services providers. It is also an early market leader in AI technology and has invested nearly $14 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Pelosi has been a frequent Microsoft trader in recent years. In May 2022, she purchased 50 Microsoft call options with a $180 strike price expiring in June 2023. In June 2023, Pelosi upped her stake in Microsoft, exercising 50 call options and purchasing 5,000 shares of MSFT stock. Most recently, Pelosi sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft in July 2024, likely at a large profit.

More from U.S. News

9 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

7 Ways to Invest With a Weakening U.S. Dollar

7 Best Safe Stocks to Buy Now

8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/25/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.