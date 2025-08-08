8 Stocks Jeff Bezos Is Buying

It’s difficult to know for sure the stocks that Jeff Bezos is buying, because the tech industry icon does not…

It’s difficult to know for sure the stocks that Jeff Bezos is buying, because the tech industry icon does not publish his returns nor the names of the firms in which he invests. Rather, Bezos has a “family office” called Bezos Expeditions, which has an exemption from certain disclosures since there aren’t that many individual investors involved — even though Bezos alone has a massive fortune.

Specifically, July filings showed Bezos owned more than 880 million shares of Amazon.com Inc. (ticker: AMZN). Even without any proof of other wealth, that’s a huge chunk of change valued at about $200 billion at current pricing.

The Amazon founder is assuredly invested in some stocks, as it would be folly to have that kind of wealth parked in either cash or solely tied up in the fate of Amazon. But other than old disclosures from funding rounds in private companies or the voluntary statements of Bezos Expeditions, there’s not much information to go on if you’re interested in what stocks Jeff Bezos is buying at the present moment.

That said, here are eight stocks with publicly confirmed links to Jeff Bezos or Bezos Expeditions:

— Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

— Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

— Grail Inc. (GRAL)

— Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NXDR)

— Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

— Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

— Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

— Workday Inc. (WDAY)

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos invested in Airbnb back in 2011. And while ABNB stock is admittedly down markedly over the last few years, its 2020 initial public offering was undoubtedly successful and the company is currently valued at more than $70 billion. The Amazon founder’s venture-capital firm, Bezos Expeditions, still claims a notable investment in ABNB stock to this day. With nearly 10% revenue growth projected for both fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026, this rental-by-owner platform continues to grow — and grow Jeff Bezos’ net worth as a result.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Obviously, Amazon itself has to be acknowledged as a catch-all option to invest like Jeff Bezos. After all, he owns more than 880 million Amazon shares and is the single-largest individual shareholder. What’s more, Amazon itself has directly invested in several prominent companies, including Whole Foods, and these entities no longer trade as separate stocks anymore. With AMZN shares up more than 35% in the last 12 months, there’s definitely profit potential in this tech giant, too.

Grail Inc. (GRAL)

Biotechnology leader Grail is a firm focused on developing the next generation of cancer diagnostics tools that will allow doctors to identify risks early on and hopefully cut off this pernicious disease before it can cause damage. While the goal is noble and the treatment is promising, it’s worth noting that Grail has a troubled history with parent firm Illumina Inc. (ILMN), a top genomic sequencing company. Grail was first built within ILMN, then spun off in 2016 — at which point Bezos became a direct investor alongside Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) founder Bill Gates. Grail was reacquired in 2021, but then ultimately divested again in 2024 after a battle with European regulators to become a standalone company once more. Bezos Expeditions has been along for most of that ride, with the family office still prominently listing a stake in the company on its website.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NXDR)

A social media app for neighborhoods, Nextdoor went public a few years ago through the fashionable reverse merger deals of the time via a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The deal initially valued the firm at more than $4 billion, but the firm now trades at around a $700 million valuation as it continues to struggle to turn a profit. The elimination of some legacy features and concerns about bullying and racism on the platform led to user flight as well as some nasty headlines for the firm recently. But for better or worse, Bezos Expeditions was an early investor in Nextdoor and continues to list the stock as a “selected investment.”

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

Remitly is a next-gen payments company that is focused on cross-border remittances and financial services via mobile apps. Though the addressable market is indeed huge and revenue is growing at a steady 25% clip, the stock has definitely failed to deliver based on its 2021 IPO price of $43 a share. On the plus side, the company seems to have found consistent profitability now that it has hit a groove, and shares are up more than 40% in the last 12 months. The company remains listed on the Bezos Expeditions homepage, though admittedly the initial investment was more than a decade ago, so it’s unclear how substantial the Amazon founder’s current stake is in 2025.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Though it’s not Jeff Bezos’ name on the wall as a top holder, Rivian could be considered a stock Bezos is buying as Amazon ranks as one of the largest institutional investors. As of June 2025, Amazon was listed as the top holder of this electric vehicle firm with just over 158 million shares, or about 16% of the entire company. Shares are down significantly since Rivian launched its 2022 IPO, thanks to increased headwinds for the electric vehicle market since then, but there’s a clear synergy here with Amazon’s fleet needs. The jury is out on whether Rivian will capitalize on the consumer EV megatrend, but the company is enviably positioned to serve Amazon warehouses in the future no matter what.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

As with Airbnb, Bezos invested early on in this ride-sharing giant via a piece of Uber’s Series B funding round. The popular ride-hailing app went public in 2019 at $45 per share, with the company valued at more than $80 billion at the time, and currently trades for more than double that valuation. Bezos Expeditions was an early investor, with a 2011 investment of about $37 million in Uber’s Series B funding round. Interestingly enough, Amazon itself has started to take on Uber and other competitors with its own free and fast delivery services for Prime members — so it’s uncertain how significant that initial stake remains.

Workday Inc. (WDAY)

Workday is one of the technology companies that Bezos Expeditions funded on the way to its growth and subsequent IPO; the company remains listed on the Bezos Expeditions website as a key investment. That makes sense in part because the enterprise cloud software firm has deep relationships with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Though it went public way back in 2012, the company continues to achieve growth rates that newer startups would envy, including double-digit revenue expansion projected in both fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026. As a leading provider of cloud-based applications for finance and human resources management, WDAY has an important role to play in the broader tech ecosystem and remains a top Jeff Bezos stock in 2025.

