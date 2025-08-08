8 Best Coupon Sites, Browser Extensions and Apps

Not all coupon sites are created equal. Some are clunky and contain endless lists of promo codes that never seem…

Not all coupon sites are created equal. Some are clunky and contain endless lists of promo codes that never seem to work. Others, however, can make it fast, easy and convenient to find deals.

To help you save time (and money), here are eight legit coupon sites, browser extensions and apps worth checking out.

1. Ibotta: Best For Earning Cash Back on Individual Products

Ibotta helps you earn cash back on individual products from thousands of popular retailers.

How it works: Log into the Ibotta website or app, find the retailer you plan to visit, browse the available cash back offers and select the coupons you want to use. Once you’ve selected your coupons, shop with the retailer and ensure Ibotta gets a copy of your receipt. If you don’t connect an online retail account, you’ll need to upload a picture of the physical receipt. With the browser extension, you can also get notified of offers as you shop online. Once Ibotta adds cash back to your account, you can send it to your bank account or PayPal, or cash it out as a gift card.

“My favorite couponing app is Ibotta. You get cash back for items you buy every day. Pairing those with deals at the stores maximizes your money back,” Leanne Baum, a lifestyle influencer, said in an email.

Ibotta reviews:

— 4.8 average star rating after 1.9 million reviews in the App Store.

— 4.6 average star rating after 706K reviews in the Google Play Store.

2. Fetch: Best for Effortlessly Earning Gift Cards

With Fetch, you earn points by submitting receipts after you shop. The points can then be redeemed for gift cards.

“I also love Fetch,” Baum said. “Even though its points are not direct cash back, they are super easy to earn by uploading your receipts, and you can redeem them for gift cards.”

How it works: Download the Fetch mobile app and create an account. You can also install the Google Chrome extension. From there, you can:

— Shop from your mobile device in the Fetch app.

— Shop from your computer in a browser with the Fetch extension installed.

— Shop offline and upload physical receipts within 14 calendar days.

— Connect your email, Amazon and Walmart accounts, and Fetch will search them for recent eligible purchases.

Fetch then awards you with points for every dollar you spend on eligible purchases. Once you’ve racked up enough points, you can redeem them for gift cards, sweepstakes entries or Fetch merchandise.

“Fetch also offers plenty of opportunities to earn bonus rewards on select items or at select retailers based on current promotions,” Andrea Woroch, consumer and money-saving expert, wrote in an email.

Fetch reviews:

— 4.8 average star rating after 6.5 million reviews in the App Store.

— 4.7 average star rating after 1.41 million reviews in the Google Play Store.

[Read: Grocery Receipt Scanning Apps to Save Money During Inflation]

3. PayPal Honey: Best Browser Extension for Discounts

The PayPal Honey browser extension and mobile app can help you get discounts when checking out online.

How it works: When you add the PayPal Honey extension to your browser, it can search for and test available coupon codes as you’re checking out to find the best deals. It’ll also let you know if a purchase qualifies for PayPal Rewards points, which you can redeem for cash back. Additionally, the mobile app lets you track prices, get sale notifications and browse top reward rates.

“Beyond just coupons, Honey’s DropList feature is very helpful in finding sales quickly as it allows you to track price drops on items you need or want,” Woroch said.

Honey PayPal reviews:

— 4.6 average star rating after 179.7K ratings in the Chrome Web Store.

4. RetailMeNot: Best For Cash Back on Full Purchase Amounts

RetailMeNot specializes in providing cash back on full purchase amounts with more than 20,000 brands.

How it works: RetailMeNot’s website, mobile app and browser extension all help you earn cash back and find discounts when shopping with retailers. Through the website and app, you can browse cash back offers and promos from many retailers, or search for a specific retailer to see if savings are available. Once you find an offer you want to use, activate it and go to the retailer’s website to shop.

After you check out, the retailer notifies RetailMeNot, and you receive your cash back. You can then transfer your earnings to Venmo or PayPal. A big perk of RetailMeNot’s cash back offers is that you can stack them with promo codes and free shipping deals. Further, the DealFinder browser extension automatically applies the best cash back and promo codes when you’re checking out online.

RetailMeNot reviews:

— 4.8 average star rating after 540.2K reviews in the App Store.

— 4.8 average star rating after 242K reviews in the Google Play Store.

5. Groupon: Best For Discounts on Local Services and Attractions

Groupon can help you save up to 70% on services and activities in your local area.

How it works: Browse the Groupon website or mobile app to find exclusive Groupon deals from businesses in your local area. You’ll often find deals on local attractions and services, something other apps don’t offer. For example, once you log in and share your location, you may find a discount on a local amusement park, beauty bar or car repair shop. To get a deal, click on it, hit the buy button and make the payment.

“This daily deal site is still my go-to for savings on activities, events and dining out. Just search for offers based on your location or your destination to find deals. They also offer discounts on products,” Woroch said.

[Read: 12 Best Discount Shopping Apps]

Reviews:

— 4.8 average star rating after 556.4K reviews in the App Store.

— 4.5 average star rating after 1.7 million reviews in the Google Play Store.

6. Flipp: Best For Discounts on Local Products

Flipp helps you find savings and deals on products from popular retailers near you.

How it works: Visit Flipp’s website or mobile app and enter your ZIP code. It then presents you with weekly product ads from stores in your local area. If you find a deal you want, click on it and Flipp will help you find the product in the store nearest you. You can also add all your loyalty cards to the Flipp app and clip digital coupons to save in-store.

“My husband and I use Flipp to find deals while shopping. It’s handy for comparing prices, as our local supermarket price matches certain stores,” Rachel Levy Sarfin, regular Flipp user and financial services content writer, said in an email.

Reviews:

— 4.8 average star rating after 478.6K reviews in the App Store.

— 4.8 average star rating after 388K reviews in the Google Play Store.

[Read: The Best Time to Buy Everything.]

7. Capital One Shopping: Best For Amazon Shoppers

Capital One Shopping’s browser extension and mobile app provide automatic coupons, rewards, price drop alerts and Amazon price comparisons.

How it works: Like most coupon browser extensions, Capital One Shopping works in the background as you shop. It helps you find the best available promo codes and notifies you when Capital One Shopping Rewards are available. It also goes a step further by providing price drop alerts and helping you find the best deals on Amazon.

“I love how Capital One Shopping makes it easy to compare the prices I see on Amazon to see if the great deals I’m being sold are just spin or come at a real discount,” Andrew Latham, certified financial planner with SuperMoney, said in an email.

He also appreciates how the tool automatically tests and applies coupon codes at checkout, which helps him save on everything from school supplies to household items.

Reviews:

— 4.7 average star rating after 16.5K ratings in the Chrome web store.

— 4.9 average star rating after 1.3 million reviews in the App Store.

— 4.7 average star rating after 82.2K reviews in the Google Play Store.

8. Krazy Coupon Lady: Best For Finding Individual Products on Sale

Krazy Coupon Lady helps you find specific items that are on sale from a wide range of stores.

How it works: Krazy Coupon Lady is like that one person in your life who always knows about the best deals. Whether you check the website or the mobile app, you can find an extensive collection of items currently on sale. If you find a deal you can’t pass up, click on it to learn more about it. It may be available in store, online or both.

“Coupon matching is when you stack savings by applying a paper coupon with a sale item for an even deeper discount, but this takes work and research. However, Krazy Coupon Lady does the work for you,” Woroch said.

Reviews:

— 4.9 average star rating after 158.6K reviews in the App Store.

— 4.8 average star rating after 61.5K reviews in the Google Play Store.

Tips to Maximize Savings

All of these apps can help you save money if you’re organized and consistent, but Latham warns not to overlook the loyalty or reward programs of physical stores you frequent.

“My family saves thousands of dollars a year simply by downloading the apps for the two stores we shop at regularly. We clip digital coupons right in the app, take advantage of store-specific sales and earn rewards automatically without hunting for codes or remembering to scan receipts,” Latham said.

He recommended using apps like Honey, Ibotta and Capital One Shopping when shopping online or with retailers you don’t use often, and taking full advantage of the apps and loyalty programs of your regular grocery stores or big-box stores. “These programs are designed to reward consistent shoppers like you and often provide the most relevant discounts with the least amount of effort.”

More from U.S. News

These Are the 5 Best Free Budgeting Apps to Use

This Is the One Thing Americans Refuse to Stop Spending On

How to Save Money When Grocery Shopping on a Budget

8 Best Coupon Sites, Browser Extensions and Apps originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/28/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.