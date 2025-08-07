7 Ways to Save Money on Uber and Lyft Rides

Ride-share fares can add up fast — especially if you need rides during pricing surges. But there are many ways…

From carpooling to gift cards, here are seven ways experts say you can save on Uber and Lyft rides.

1. Compare Fares

First, always comparison shop before booking a ride-share service.

“My go-to trick is to always check both apps for the expected cost. You can even do this ahead of your planned travel,” Alyson Burkett, a certified financial planner at 21 Goats Financial Planning, wrote in an email.

You can also use a fare comparison tool like RideGuru to compare Uber and Lyft rates against the cost of hiring a taxi or limo. It’s as easy as opening the website, entering your trip details and getting estimates.

2. Carpool

Next, consider splitting the cost with friends or other app users.

“Sharing rides through platforms’ carpooling options substantially cuts costs,” Peter Hamdy, co-founder and managing director at Auckland & Beyond Tours in New Zealand, said in an email.

If Lyft Shared is available in your city, you can save by riding with other people traveling the same route. Similarly, UberX Share offers solo riders savings and typically only adds eight minutes to trips.

Burkett added that you can strategize with friends to save on rides. For example, you can meet up at a friend’s house to get picked up together or schedule to pick up a friend on the way.

3. Buy Uber or Lyft Gift Cards

Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert, says a lesser-known tip is to purchase discounted Uber and Lyft gift cards and use them to pay for your rides. You can find them through resale sites like Raise and warehouse stores like Sam’s Club. “Wait for a sale on these to score them for even less,” Woroch said in an email.

4. Check Credit Card Rewards

Another strategy is to use credit cards to reduce the net cost of ride shares.

“Getting a card that rewards you for these transactions with bonus cash back, free transportation credits or membership fees is a great way to save on future trips,” Woroch said.

The following cards, for example, currently come with Lyft rewards:

— The Chase Sapphire Reserve® Credit Card offers up to $10 in monthly in-app Lyft credits to use through 09/30/2027 and five times points on Lyft rides through the same date.

— The Chase Freedom Unlimited® Credit Card offers 2% cash back on Lyft purchases through 09/30/2027.

“If you use both (Uber and Lyft) interchangeably, consider a flat-rate cash back card that will give you more back on your rides regardless of which service you book,” Woroch said.

You can also look for a card that offers rewards on all ride-sharing purchases, such as the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, which currently pays 3% cash back on all ride-sharing fees.

5. Use Coupon Sites

Coupon sites and apps are another potential source of savings.

“Check coupon sites for cash back offers and coupons,” Trae Bodge, shopping expert at TrueTrae, wrote in an email.

Consider Groupon, CouponCabin, RetailMeNot and even the Lyft and Uber websites themselves.

Fetch is also worth considering. “All you have to do is snap pictures of your daily receipts for groceries, gas, clothing and more to earn points using the free Fetch rewards app,” Woroch said. You can then redeem your points for Lyft or Uber gift cards.

“Check their special offers section to learn which brands or store purchases will rake in more points to get those free gift cards faster,” Woroch added.

6. Become a Member

If you’re a frequent ride-share user, you may be able to save by becoming a member.

Lyft Pink is $9.99 per month, or $99 per year, and comes with:

— 5% off Standard, Extra Comfort and XL rides

— Free priority pickup upgrades

— A free year of Grubhub+

— 1 free bike or scooter unlock per month (or 12 per year for annual subscribers)

— Relaxed ride cancellations

The company says members save an average of $23 per month on rides.

Uber’s membership is Uber One. It’s $9.99 per month and comes with:

— 6% back on rides

— Discounts on surge pricing

— 10% UberOne credits on car rentals

— No delivery fees for Uber Eats

— 10% off Uber Eats delivery orders

— Member-only promos and special items

7. Reserve Rides Ahead of Time

Lastly, you may be able to save by booking ahead.

“To save on Uber and Lyft rides, timing and planning are key. Ride costs fluctuate based on demand, so avoiding peak times can lead to lower prices,” Hamdy said.

Danielle Desir Corbett, travel expert and the host of “The Thought Card” podcast, says she reserves Uber rides in advance so she can lock in rates and avoid pricing surges. “Scheduling rides 90 days in advance comes in handy, especially when heading to the airport or train station,” she wrote in an email.

