7 Best Long-Term ETFs to Buy and Hold

Investing is a marathon, not a sprint. So while the stock market has rebounded handsomely in recent months, the best strategies focus on years and decades rather than weeks or months.

The best long-term ETFs to buy and hold follow that approach, providing low cost structures and diversified portfolios that will help investors build wealth over the long haul. With billions in assets and simple but effective strategies behind them, these exchange-traded funds are designed to deliver consistent performance. They are foundational investments for almost any portfolio as a result.

Sure, chasing the latest artificial intelligence stock or altcoin that has doubled overnight may seem appealing based on recent returns. But market history shows such strategies rarely last, while these long-term ETFs are designed to withstand the test of time:

ETF Expense ratio Assets under management (AUM) Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (ticker: VOO) 0.03% $711 billion Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 0.05% $93 billion iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) 0.18% $117 billion iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) 0.06% $85 billion Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) 0.06% $50 billion Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) 0.03% $133 billion iShares Gold Trust (IAU) 0.25% $49 billion

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

AUM: $711 billion Expense ratio: 0.03%

Though the S&P 500 started the year with some trouble, its recent recovery shows the benefit of staying the course. And if you want to stick with that index as the best way to play the stock market at large, VOO remains a go-to option for long-term investors. This ETF offers a straightforward strategy by tracking the S&P 500 — home to the most prominent blue-chip companies. Investors get exposure to household names like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). If you’re looking to invest in the U.S. stock market for the years ahead, this is one of the most efficient ways to do so. And considering the U.S. economy over the long term has always proven resilient, patience in an investment like VOO is very likely to be rewarded.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

AUM: $93 billion Expense ratio: 0.05%

Dividends are a powerful way for investors to tap into long-term income without relying on the direct sale of their holdings. The largest dividend-focused ETF on the market, VIG invests in large-cap stocks with a strong track record of growing dividends annually. This makes it a reliable long-term holding, featuring blue-chip leaders like Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM). With about 340 dividend-paying companies in its portfolio, VIG is highly diversified and focused on stability. But while it may not have as much growth as other options, the consistent dividend payouts are a great hedge against market downturns as well as a great income stream.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

AUM: $117 billion Expense ratio: 0.18%

For investors who are interested in a bit more growth in their portfolio, this iShares growth ETF takes the largest 1,000 stocks in the Russell 3000 index — a comprehensive benchmark seeking to track the entire U.S. stock market — and then selects the top 400 or so of those 1,000 largest firms based on growth criteria. These factors include fundamental metrics such as sales growth, profit margin and earnings potential. The result is a focused list that is about 50% tech sector holdings, and leaders like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are a prominent part of the portfolio. Less than 2% of all assets are allocated across more value-oriented sectors like utilities, energy, real estate and materials. If you’re looking for long-term growth, IWF is a well-established and cost-effective way to do so.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

AUM: $85 billion Expense ratio: 0.06%

A different approach to long-term ETFs with a growth bent is IJR, which focuses on the S&P 600 index of small-cap stocks. The average market cap of all holdings is just $3 billion, giving this fund a slightly higher risk profile but also potential for big returns as these up-and-coming companies have a long runway ahead of them. Top stocks right now include mortgage and lending company Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) and private defense firm Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS). Those stocks are also representative of the top two sectors, which are financial services, at 20% of the portfolio, and industrial stocks, at 19%.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

AUM: $50 billion Expense ratio: 0.06%

One of the big themes of 2025 has been the outperformance of international stocks, highlighting the importance of geographic diversification to ensure steady returns. VT offers broad global exposure with nearly 10,000 holdings across both U.S. and international markets. While the ETF is weighted toward large-cap names like Apple, it also provides diversified exposure across regions, including Japan and the U.K. Roughly 60% of the portfolio is U.S.-based. For long-term investors looking to participate in global equity growth without picking sectors or regions, this ETF is a compelling option thanks to its inclusion of leading firms outside the U.S.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

AUM: $133 billion Expense ratio: 0.03%

As the name implies, BND offers access to the broad U.S. bond market. While there’s talk of near-term interest rate cuts, it’s important to remember that 10-year Treasury yields crashed to a historic low of 0.51% in 2020 during the worst of the pandemic — so by comparison, bond markets are much more attractive than just a few years ago. More importantly, BND provides long-term diversification across asset classes, delivering more stable and lower-risk returns over time. With a diversified approach that includes government debt and investment-grade corporate bonds from leading corporations, this Vanguard ETF is a strong addition to any long-term portfolio.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

AUM: $49 billion Expense ratio: 0.25%

Gold has outperformed both stocks and bonds in 2025, thanks to its low-risk and inflation-resistant characteristics. While it doesn’t offer the explosive growth potential of tech stocks, gold provides a safe haven in volatile times and a valuable alternative asset for long-term investors seeking diversification. IAU is one of the largest and most cost-effective ways to gain direct exposure to gold, tracking the price of physical bullion rather than gold mining stocks or other derivatives. Shares are up 15% this year, showcasing the value of gold as a core holding for long-term stability.

Update 08/27/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.