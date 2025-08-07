7 Best ETFs to Buy Now

Just a few short months can make a big difference on Wall Street. That has certainly been the case in…

Just a few short months can make a big difference on Wall Street. That has certainly been the case in 2025: Investors panicked back in April as the S&P 500 bottomed out at 4,835, but traders are now popping champagne as the index topped 6,400 in August to mark its all-time high.

There’s no knowing what the rest of this year holds for stocks, but as economic data seems to be firm and inflation numbers remain subdued, a lot of investors are getting back into “risk on” trades that prioritize growth.

The following list includes only large and established funds with at least $3.5 billion in assets, but each is unique and features a tactical approach designed to deliver growth in the months ahead:

ETF Expense Ratio Total Assets Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (ticker: VGK) 0.06% $33 billion Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) 0.50% $3.5 billion Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) 0.68% $4.5 billion Global X Uranium ETF (URA) 0.69% $4 billion SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) 0.40% $104 billion iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) 0.25% $91 billion Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) 0.03% $1.3 trillion

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Assets: $33 billion Expense ratio: 0.06% Year-to-date return through Aug. 13: 23.8%

European exposure is always a decent idea for American investors, as geographic diversification can help smooth out some of the bumps in the road over the long term. That has been particularly true in 2025, as many European multinationals, including Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Novartis AG (NVS) have significantly outperformed domestic peers. VGK is one of the largest and most respected Europe exchange-traded funds on Wall Street, with about 1,200 holdings, including some of the biggest names on the continent.

Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD)

Assets: $3.5 billion Expense ratio: 0.5% YTD return: 67.2%

According to defense intelligence firm Janes, global defense spending will top $2.5 trillion in 2025 and is expected to grow as defense budgets rise in Europe, Russia, Northeast Asia and the Middle East. That makes this leading Global X fund an attractive bet, with roughly 40 total holdings, including leading defense names U.S. investors will recognize such as Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) but also U.K.-based BAE Systems PLC (OTC: BAESF) and other global players. While the uncertain geopolitical outlook comes with risks for many other sectors, SHLD and its holdings seem likely to benefit based on the current environment.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)

Assets: $4.5 billion Expense ratio: 0.68% YTD return: 17.9%

While 2025 was not without its challenges in the tech sector, stocks have bounced back nicely in recent months, and AI stocks in particular have proven to be some of the most exciting growth stocks. AIQ offers diversified exposure to some of the most popular ways to play artificial intelligence, including defense specialist Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and digital content giant parent Meta Platforms Inc. (META). Short-term performance speaks for itself, but the real appeal for investors is the long-term potential of AI. If you don’t want to try and pick individual winners, AIQ offers a simple way to get exposure to this disruptive technology.

Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

Assets: $4 billion Expense ratio: 0.69% YTD return: 47.3%

Thanks to a changing Washington policy environment, along with many peoples’ desire to move beyond traditional fossil fuels in the age of climate change, URA is a fashionable fund that has come into favor lately. This Global X fund owns shares of companies like leading uranium miner Cameco Corp. (CCJ) and reactor specialist Oklo Inc. (OKLO). It also has a modest amount of assets directly in physical uranium, too, giving holistic exposure to nuclear power trends and the potential growth in this corner of the energy sector.

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Assets: $104 billion Expense ratio: 0.40% YTD return: 27.7%

This gold-backed ETF is the most liquid and popular way to invest in the precious metal. And with gold prices soaring, GLD has tacked on an impressive gain in 2025 due to perhaps obvious factors such as geopolitical uncertainty and the risk of inflation. All told, there is a compelling case for investment in this leading gold ETF. With the outlook still bullish, the case seems pretty compelling for GLD right now.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT)

Assets: $91 billion Expense ratio: 0.25% YTD return: 31.6%

While more volatile than gold, Bitcoin has continued to find traction as an alternative investment. That’s in part because it has outperformed the stock market in recent years with low correlation. IBIT allows investors to access Bitcoin in a nearly direct way without maintaining their own digital wallet. This allows investors a vehicle that sidesteps some of the digital frictions of cryptocurrency ownership, as well as some of the tax burdens. Those who are crypto believers or interested in assets other than Bitcoin may prefer to go the digital wallet route, but investors looking for a simple way to gain exposure in their brokerage account may want to tap into this ETF.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Assets: $1.3 trillion Expense ratio: 0.03% YTD return: 10%

Though the SPDR 500 had a volatile start to the year, it remains a simple yet effective way for most investors to play the potential upside for U.S. stocks. And let’s face it: In the long run, U.S. stocks tend to always go up. VOO remains the go-to option for investors who are looking for a simple and cost-effective way to track the S&P 500 index of large companies, such as megabank JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and trillion-dollar tech leaders like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). The prior funds all offer clever tactical options, but VOO remains a straightforward path to growth that isn’t quite as dependent on the news cycle or policy environment to deliver gains.

