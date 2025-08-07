7 Best Agentic AI Stocks

In early 2025, investors saw a turning point in artificial intelligence stocks after Chinese AI firm DeepSeek launched its R1…

In early 2025, investors saw a turning point in artificial intelligence stocks after Chinese AI firm DeepSeek launched its R1 model. This open-source, lightweight AI challenged the dominance of resource-hungry, proprietary systems. In fact, chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) — long seen as the leading AI stock out there — shed roughly $590 billion in one session after DeepSeek’s debut, recording the biggest one-day value loss for a public company in the history of Wall Street.

Nvidia is still going strong, of course. And there’s no guarantee that DeepSeek or any early AI leader will win out over the decades of disruption to come. But the events of this year illustrate an interesting development among AI stocks, where AI “agents” rather than foundational machine learning players have rotated into favor. These agentic AI stocks come in many different sectors or business models, but all share a goal to deploy tools within a defined business model to drive success through automation, efficiency and better customer service.

The following seven companies represent the best agentic AI stocks, putting this new and disruptive technology to practical use:

— Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

— Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

— Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

— Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

— Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

— ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

— Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe is a dominant force in creative software with leading products like Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro that are essential to graphic designers, filmmakers and marketers worldwide. Adobe Firefly takes the brand into a new area, as the company’s proprietary generative AI model helps creators create — unlike general-purpose image generators, which can sometimes spit out hilariously inaccurate results. What’s more, Firefly’s ability to perform complex tasks like mimicking an artist’s existing style or background assets ensures users don’t face copyright issues and can have confidence in their work. With a robust subscription base and a well-integrated software ecosystem, Adobe can continue to roll out its AI features directly without disrupting user experience in its best-in-class products. As the current go-to platform for design and content creation, Adobe’s continued adoption of AI should only tighten its grip on this market.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Though founded back in 1949, ADP has transformed to represent the future of AI in the modern workplace. This includes things like payroll and benefits, but also broader services to address compliance with employment regulations, hiring and performance reviews, and general workforce analytics. ADP’s agentic AI tools also provide personalized training paths and professional development to retain talent, as well as HR chatbots to address employee questions and concerns. Trusted by millions of small businesses, ADP proves there is real-world application of AI for many businesses, even if those firms may not be in the tech sector or directly involved with machine learning megatrends.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is the parent company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has always centered on scale and engagement as a way to maximize advertising dollars on these platforms, and artificial intelligence is critical to achieving those business goals. Meta has focused on using AI to fine-tune user experiences and help advertisers target their audiences more efficiently and effectively, including through Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns, where small businesses can use artificial intelligence to automatically generate creative assets — then test and optimize campaigns with computer-generated improvements. Looking forward, Zuckerberg has publicly pledged “hundreds of billions” in AI infrastructure spending, as well as huge pay packages to lure talent from competitors in the field to stay at the front of the pack. In the war for AI-driven ad spend, Meta seems to already be emerging as the leader in this category.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

In a landscape where cyber threats evolve rapidly, Palo Alto Networks stands apart with its proactive AI-powered security systems. PANW helps businesses continuously analyze real-time data to detect and prevent attacks before they cause harm. This includes tools like its Cortex XDR, which correlates suspicious activity across networks, or its Autonomous Digital Experience Management, which monitors infrastructure and flags vulnerabilities. Major enterprises such as Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) rely on PANW for protection, and the company regularly ranks as one of the largest firms in the industry as measured by market value or revenue. With a focus on predictive defense and an increasingly uncertain world raising the stakes for businesses everywhere, Palo Alto Networks is an agentic AI stock with a clear value proposition.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

One of the 50 largest U.S. stocks by market value, Salesforce is a dominant player in enterprise software. Known for its customer relationship management tools — the CRM that makes its ticker symbol — the company continues to evolve thanks to AI-driven platforms for sales, marketing and customer service. Einstein, Salesforce’s AI engine, helps turn customer interactions into actionable insights as well as allowing staff to query datasets using natural language, like with Google, and receive instant and deep responses with easy-to-understand charts and graphics. There is perhaps no more direct payoff for AI than helping a firm increase sales and customer retention rates, making this agentic AI stock a case study in how automation and technology can benefit the bottom line.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow is a unique agentic AI stock because it shows how workflow automation is critical to back-office efficiency. Born out of a desire to help businesses manage IT services, the company now offers support for a host of critical functions, including customer service, HR, finance and supply chain management. The company’s AI toolkit uses machine learning to recommend solutions or identify issues instantly, from helping new hires pick benefits to monitoring compliance issues in accounting to tracking inventory trends. In decades past, large businesses would need hundreds of support staff for these functions — and as a result, there was a high risk of human error. ServiceNow is redefining business support in a digital age with its use of agentic AI.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Many people are familiar with (and may be addicted to checking) Zillow’s “Zestimates” for local home prices. And thanks to AI, this disruptor is getting even more accurate with its tools, which are helping to transform the traditionally opaque real estate industry. For instance, this agentic AI stock is using artificial intelligence to provide personalized home and agent recommendations to would-be buyers, along with predictive analytics on neighborhood home values over time. For real estate professionals, AI tools help identify new clients and automate the listing process. With an enormous mine of valuable home data, Zillow is the natural beneficiary of automation and machine learning within the real estate sector. And as home buyers are increasingly involved in both the buying and selling process, Zillow has the right AI-driven tools for the future of real estate.

