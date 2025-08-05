5 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now

Previous generations thought of robots as pure science fiction. Today, robots are a ubiquitous reality, and robotics is a thriving…

Previous generations thought of robots as pure science fiction. Today, robots are a ubiquitous reality, and robotics is a thriving and fast-growing industry. Modern robots are not necessarily the humanoid machines that baby boomers saw on TV and at the movies — although Boston Scientific Corp. (ticker: BSX) has made great strides in that area with its two-legged Atlas robot. Most modern robots look like computer-driven industrial machines that are installed in factories and workplaces to do everything from flipping burgers to building cars. They often have wheels, mechanical arms, and claws used to grab things and move them around warehouses and manufacturing facilities, but they do much more than just industrial tasks. Autonomous cars and self-driving taxis are essentially robots; robots harvest our crops, sort our trash for recycling and even conduct delicate surgeries in hospital operating rooms around the world. In short, robotics is a booming business and a hot investment theme in 2025, which should continue well into the future.

The robotics industry is driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, or AI, that are making robots more useful and efficient than ever before, an ongoing labor shortage that’s being exacerbated by falling birth rates and slowing immigration into developed countries, and the general demand for more and more automation in all aspects of business and modern life. By most estimates, the robotics field is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of between 10% and 15%. The biggest market for robots and autonomous machines is North America. The fastest-growing market, however, is the Asia-Pacific region. All of this bodes well for robotics companies and the tech firms that provide the advanced software that powers robots.

Back in 2021, during the Tesla Inc. (TSLA) AI Day Event, CEO Elon Musk said, “I think we are on the verge of a major revolution with robotics and artificial intelligence.” He was right about AI, and there’s good reason to believe he’s right about robotics, as well.

It’s clear that the robotics industry is redefining automation, and that its reach will extend well beyond traditional applications like manufacturing and warehouse automation. Below are five short stock profiles of companies that are focused on this dynamic and fast-growing industry. They each feature market leadership, cutting-edge technology and good long-term growth potential.

As with all technology investing, there is risk involved in robotics investing, but the following companies are making an impact in the field, offer long-term, high-growth opportunities and are worth researching by anyone interested in robotics:

Stocks Market Value Year-to-date Performance as of Aug. 12 close Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) $4.4 trillion 36.4% Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) $172 billion -8.4% Symbotic Inc. (SYM) $30 billion 118.2% UiPath Inc. (PATH) $5.8 billion -17.4% Deere & Co. (DE) $138 billion 20.2%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

NVDA made a name for itself in engineering and manufacturing graphic processing units, or GPUs, central processing units, or CPUs, and microchips for advanced computing and gaming platforms. Recently, it’s become the industry leader in the most advanced and in-demand AI-accelerated computing platforms in the world today.

Fewer investors know that NVDA is a powerhouse in robotics and autonomous machines. Its flagship robotics products are called the Isaac platform and the Jetson system. These GPUs and CPUs enable real-time, precise robotic functions from large and small-scale industrial arms to humanoid robots. The company calls its robotic efforts “project GR00T” and has formed partnerships with General Motors Co. (GM), Tesla and other companies to position itself as a leader in the robotics revolution.

The company has appreciated 36.4% year to date as of Aug. 12, and Wall Street is estimating annual earnings growth of over 50% through 2026. NVDA has a stunning market cap of $4.4 trillion.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

For the five years ended Aug. 12, ISRG is up 110%. That performance is based on the fact that ISRG has established itself as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery with its da Vinci Surgical System.

The da Vinci system facilitates minimally invasive procedures with smaller incisions and more precision than any human doctor could manage. The company’s robotic surgery platforms have successfully performed over 17 million operations in 74 countries with superior patient outcomes. The da Vinci system can be adapted and programmed to perform delicate procedures and complex surgeries, such as prostate and lung procedures.

In its fiscal second quarter of 2025, ISRG reported $2.4 billion, which represented a 21% year-over-year increase. It also booked earnings per share of $2.19, which beat Wall Street’s estimates by a little more than 13%.

ISRG is a $172 billion stock that could be a premier choice for robotics investors.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

SYM is having quite a year. The stock is up 118% year to date as of the close on Aug. 12, and some analysts think it’s going higher from here. Oppenheimer and Northland Capital Markets have an “outperform” rating on the stock, while Arete Research and Citigroup both rate the stock “buy.”

SYM is $30 billion company that’s poised to revolutionize supply chain automation with AI-powered robotics. SYM provides retail giants like Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Target Corp. (TGT) with high-speed, super-efficient inventory control and management. In short, SYM is taking autonomous warehousing to a higher level and delivering huge cost savings for its clients.

This Massachusetts-based robotics and technology company seeks to automate almost every job done in a modern warehouse, from moving pallets and cases to loading trucks to keeping track of inventory.

With a global trade war still threatening, the efficiencies and cost savings SYM provides are more relevant than ever.

UiPath Inc. (PATH)

PATH makes robots, but it doesn’t make physical machines. Instead, PATH makes software robots — often called “bots” — that streamline difficult and complex workflows in finance, coding, health care and beyond.

The company’s flagship product is its agentic automation platform. It was launched in 2024 and integrates AI that offers a wide range of robotic process automation that can be used in many industries. Most of the company’s customers are in the U.S., but PATH has a significant presence in the U.K., Romania, the Netherlands and several other developed nations.

In short, this $5.8 billion company writes computer software that can emulate human analysis and calculations with far more speed and 100% precision. Its agentic platform uses embedded AI, machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to perform high-speed data and information processing to help human managers make better decisions.

The stock has underperformed recently, but management is committed to turning the company around by focusing on advanced AI, ML and NLP. Analysts at Genuity have a “buy” rating on the name. BMO Capital and Evercore ISI Group believe the stock will perform at least in line with the market as a whole going forward.

Deere & Co. (DE)

DE was founded in 1837 and has been known for its distinctive green and yellow farm equipment since it adopted that color scheme in 1918. DE still makes tractors and heavy equipment, but now this $138 billion company is pioneering agricultural robotics with its AI-driven autonomous tractors, harvesters, sprayers and other equipment.

The company can deliver robotic farm equipment right from the factory, but it also retrofits standard tractors with autonomous features. Its second-generation autonomy and robotics kit features 16 cameras and state-of-the-art lidar, which uses laser pulses to measure distances precisely.

Deere’s See and Spray fertilizer and herbicide sprayer robots have been a particular success story for the company and its customers. The system is designed to optimize chemical usage, and the company claims to have saved farmers 8 million gallons of product in the 2024 growing season. That’s good for the environment, farmers and shareholders.

The stock is up 20.2% year to date as of Aug. 12, and it pays a current forward dividend yield of 1.3%.

