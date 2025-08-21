21 Colleges Near a River or Lake

Colleges on the Water If kayaking before classes or whitewater rafting on weekends sounds like your ideal college scene, you…

Colleges on the Water

If kayaking before classes or whitewater rafting on weekends sounds like your ideal college scene, you might consider a school near a river or lake. Some of these waterside schools offer competitive water sports programs, such as rowing or sailing, while others offer research opportunities to study marine life and aquatic habitats. Around the world, here are 21 colleges and universities near a river or a lake.

Cairo University (Egypt)

Students at Cairo University are about 10 minutes from the banks of the Nile — the world’s longest river and the anchor of ancient Egyptian civilization. River activities are not among the university’s clubs, but organizations like Giza’s Cairow watersports academy offer rowing, kayaking and windsurfing for training and community-building. Tours on feluccas — traditional open-decked sailing boats — are also popular on the Nile, for scenic views of the city skyline and the pyramids of Giza. While the Nile itself is a bustling thoroughfare, students visit its banks for strolls, picnics and a cultural connection to thousands of years of history.

U.S. News rank: 248 (tie), Best Global Universities

Carthage College (WI)

The Great Lakes offer a beach atmosphere similar to coastal towns, and many of the same pastimes. Students at Carthage College enjoy breathtaking views, lake breezes and crashing waves — “our backyard is the shoreline of Lake Michigan,” the school’s website says. Along the lakefront, “Carthage’s signature red Adirondack chairs offer the perfect spot for students to unwind, study, or connect with friends,” and the beaches at Alford Park and Pennoyer Park are great for swimming, kayaking, picnicking and open-air concerts. Many of Carthage’s dorms feature lake views and some classes meet by the water. Science students take advantage of freshwater research opportunities on the lake and Pike River.

U.S. News rank: 37 (tie), Regional Universities Midwest

College of the Ozarks (MO)

College of the Ozarks, in the southwest Missouri city of Point Lookout, is just south of popular vacation destination Branson. It’s also about seven miles from Table Rock Lake, which covers more than 40,000 surface acres and boasts “more shoreline than the state of California,” its chamber of commerce website notes. The lake offers public boat launches, wake surfing, tubing and skiing, as well as swim docks, public beaches and world-class bass fishing. Nearby Lake Taneycomo offers waterskiing, swimming and boating. It’s among the most popular hiking destinations in Missouri and one of the top trout fishing lakes in the U.S.

U.S. News rank: 4, Regional Colleges Midwest

Cornell University (NY)

Cornell University sits just southeast of Cayuga Lake, the longest of the 11 glacial Finger Lakes. At 435 feet deep, Cayuga is one of the deepest lakes in the U.S. and offers students and employees at both Cornell and Ithaca College space to enjoy power boating, sailing, salmon and trout fishing, public beaches, swimming, paddleboarding and picnicking. Cornell’s campus encompasses Fall Creek, the spectacular Fall Creek Gorge and Beebe Lake, which offer hiking trails, biking and swimming as well as research and teaching opportunities for Cornell and other institutions. It’s 12 minutes to Taughannock Falls State Park, home to the tallest free-falling waterfall in the northeastern U.S.

U.S. News rank: 11 (tie), National Universities

Davidson College (NC)

Students at Davidson College can rent jet skis and self-captained or captained boats to get out on Lake Norman, just west of the campus. With more than 500 miles of shoreline, Lake Norman is the largest manmade lake in the Carolinas, ideal for kayaking, sailing, paddleboarding, wakeboarding and wakesurfing. The lake also boasts catfish, bass and perch fishing, and hosts several national fishing tournaments. Roughly seven miles from the main campus is Davidson’s Lake Campus, which encompasses 110 acres of waterfront property further north on Lake Norman, and offers students free canoe, kayak and paddleboard rentals.

U.S. News rank: 14 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Indiana University–Bloomington

At nearly 11,000 surface acres, Monroe Lake is the largest landbound body of water in Indiana. Students at Indiana University–Bloomington need only travel about 16 miles south for lake activities such as speedboating, tubing, wakeboarding, camping and hiking. They can also take advantage of kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and windsurfing lessons and rentals. The lake’s three public beaches are open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Known for its bass fishing, Monroe Lake also has plenty of bluegill, largemouth and yellow bass, black and white crappie, and flathead catfish.

U.S. News rank: 73, National Universities (tie)

Lake Superior State University (MI)

On the Canadian border in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior State University sits in a bend of the St. Mary’s River, a tributary of Lake Superior, the largest of the five Great Lakes. The university is a partner institution on the Great Lakes Coastal Wetland Monitoring Program, an effort funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and led by Central Michigan University, according to the school’s website. The school’s Center for Freshwater Research and Education gives undergraduate students paid and volunteer hands-on experiences and focuses on research areas that include regional aquaculture, conservation, water quality and invasive species management.

U.S. News rank: 13, Regional Colleges Midwest

Marquette University (WI)

Another school near the shores of Lake Michigan is Marquette University in Wisconsin, just a short walk from the beach. The largest and most popular beach in Milwaukee is Bradford Beach, roughly a 15-minute drive from campus. It has been recognized for its cleanliness and for accessibility, thanks to its beach wheelchairs and concrete ramp access to reach the water. The Lakefront Festival of Art takes place in June at the Milwaukee Art Museum, and hundreds of thousands of people gather across three weekends in June and July for Summerfest, the annual music festival that takes over Henry Maier Festival Park, which spans 75 acres along the shoreline.

U.S. News rank: 86 (tie), National Universities

Mercyhurst University (PA)

Known as the “Gem City of the Great Lakes,” Erie, Pennsylvania sits on the southern shore of Lake Erie. Just a few miles south is Mercyhurst University, a private Catholic university. Students can enjoy all that Lake Erie and nearby Presque Isle State Park offer and go fishing, boating, sunbathing and swimming at Lake Erie and nearby Presque Isle State Park, Pennsylvania’s only “seashore.” The state park, which is home to many rare and endangered bird species, also boasts a 22-mile multipurpose trail and is known for its spectacular sunsets. Mercyhurst fields varsity teams in heavyweight and lightweight rowing, and for recreation students can join the sailing club or surf with the extreme sports club.

U.S. News ranking: 65, Regional Universities North

Murray State University (KY)

Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley have nearly 3,700 combined miles of shoreline and 250,000 surface acres, and together surround the Land Between the Lakes Recreational Area in western Kentucky. About 16 miles west is Murray State University, which operates the Hancock Biological Station on Kentucky Lake, a year-round research facility that provides students with “field-oriented classes, individualized instruction and independent research,” according to the school’s website. The twin lakes offer canoeing, kayaking, jetskiing and swimming, and are popular with boaters and bass anglers. The new interactive nature center at Lake Barkley State Resort Park opened in May 2025.

U.S. News rank: 20 (tie), Regional Universities South

Northwestern University (IL)

On the shores of Lake Michigan, Northwestern University in Illinois looks out over sandy beaches, sailboats, swimmers and stunning views. At the on-campus Northwestern Beach, students can swim, sunbathe or rent boats, windsurfing boards, kayaks and catamarans from the university’s sailing center. The center also offers classes in standup paddleboard yoga, sailing and windsurfing for students and the public. Lighthouse Beach — a 10-minute walk north — offers a peaceful escape that the Daily Northwestern calls “the exact reprieve Northwestern students need from our bustling campus.”

U.S. News rank: 6 (tie), National Universities

Trinity College Dublin (Ireland)

In the heart of Dublin’s vibrant city center, Trinity College Dublin sits on the south side of the River Liffey. Students can go kayaking, fishing and canoeing or take sightseeing river cruises to appreciate the city’s charming bridges and waterfront architecture. For those seeking more expansive waters, it’s a short trip to the seaside town of Dalkey, the cliffside walk at Howth, the beach at Killiney, the port of Dún Laoghaire and the famous Lakes of Killarney in County Kerry, which are popular for boat tours, hiking, fishing and paddleboating.

U.S. News rank: 207 (tie), Best Global Universities

Tulane University (LA)

A private research institution in the heart of New Orleans, Tulane University sits north of the Mississippi River and south of the vast Lake Pontchartrain. A shallow, 630-square-mile estuary, Pontchartrain is home to manatees, pelicans, alligators, otters, snapping turtles and the occasional bull shark. Swamp tours set out from its shores, where visitors can also go airboating or fishing, or rent pontoon boats, jetskis and canoes. The lake is home base for Tulane’s sailing team and, along with the Mississippi River, serves as a research area for students and faculty.

U.S. News rank: 63 (tie), National Universities

University of Cambridge (United Kingdom)

Punting on the River Cam is a beloved tradition for students at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. Gliding along in flat-bottomed boats, students navigate the waters while admiring the picturesque landscapes of The Backs — the historic college grounds that extend to the river banks. The river is also home to numerous college rowing clubs, fostering a strong tradition of competitive and recreational rowing. The Cam is also a tranquil setting for riverside walks, cycling and enjoying the natural beauty of the surrounding meadows and gardens. Many university and community events also take place along or near the river, making it a vibrant hub for student life.

U.S. News rank: 5, Best Global Universities

University of Minnesota–Twin Cities

Known as the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, the state of Minnesota has more miles of shoreline than Florida, Hawaii and California combined. The University of Minnesota–Twin Cities is downtown near the Mississippi River, where the school’s rowing team trains. Students are a short drive from Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska to the southwest and Lake Johanna, Lake Josephine, Lake Owasso and Vadnais Lake to the northeast. The school’s outdoor program offers canoeing trips through various Minneapolis lakes and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota.

U.S. News rank: 54 (tie), National Universities

University of Notre Dame (IN)

St. Mary’s Lake and St. Joseph’s Lake line the western edge of the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. The spring-fed lakes serve as a park and nature preserve and are encircled by a walking and running trail. St. Joseph’s Lake has a boating facility for students, as well as a small beach and pier for swimming. Both lakes host student activities, including charity cold water plunges and the Fisher Regatta, an annual boat race where students design and build their own boats — “not especially seaworthy,” the school’s website notes. The St. Joseph River, which runs through downtown, is home to the boathouse for Notre Dame’s rowing team.

U.S. News rank: 18 (tie), National Universities

University of Oxford (United Kingdom)

The River Thames is woven into student life at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Punts, rowboats and pedalos are popular ways to enjoy the Thames — often referred to as the Isis along this stretch — and some students lead punting trips for tourists to enjoy backwaters, charming white bridges, botanical gardens, college buildings and rose gardens. Competitive rowing also has a rich history at Oxford, which in 1815 hosted the first rowing race at a university. Oxford competes in the British Universities and Colleges Sport Championships, and its individual college crews race in Torpids and the Summer Eights regatta — after which the winning team “sacrifices” a disused boat by setting it alight in their college’s quad.

U.S. News rank: 4, Best Global Universities

University of Queensland (Australia)

The University of Queensland occupies a large bend in the Brisbane River, and many students and staff commute by CityCat — the fleet of high-speed catamaran ferries connecting Brisbane’s riverside suburbs. Bull sharks and high currents mean the river is unsafe for swimming, but students can join UQ’s rowing, dragon boat, underwater, wakeboarding and waterskiing, sailing and canoeing clubs. River cruises or a day at Southbank Parklands are great ways to take in the scenery. For weekend getaways, UQ is just half an hour from the islands of Moreton Bay and sits between the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast — the string of stunning white sand surf beaches that includes Surfers Paradise.

U.S. News rank: 43, Best Global Universities

University of Utah

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City is about 22 miles west of the southern tip of Great Salt Lake, the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, and about 41 miles north of Utah Lake, the state’s largest freshwater lake. Guided boat tours are available on Great Salt Lake, but students can also launch their own boat, canoe or kayak. Limited fishing locations are available. Though it’s a longer drive, Utah Lake also offers boat tours as well as boat, canoe, kayak, paddleboard and sailboat rentals. Thousands visit the Utah Lake Festival each year for the sailboat regatta, cardboard boat races, fishing lessons and live music.

U.S. News rank: 136 (tie), National Universities

University of Washington

The University of Washington in Seattle sits between Lake Union’s Portage Bay and Lake Washington’s Union Bay. Husky Stadium, where the school’s football team plays, is on Union Bay and thousands of fans sailgate — that is, tailgate on boats — each weekend. UW’s Waterfront Activities Center on Union Bay is home to the University Kayak Club, Washington Yacht Club, Union Bay Rowing Club and UW Concrete Canoe Team, and offers students and employees discounted canoe and kayak rentals from spring through fall. Students can paddle around the Union Bay Natural Area to see bald eagles, seahawks and waterfowl, or to the protected waterways of the Washington Arboretum. On Lake Union, wood-fired hot tub boats can be rented year-round.

U.S. News rank: 46 (tie), National Universities

Wellesley College (MA)

A notable feature on the campus of Wellesley College in Massachusetts is Lake Waban, a 40-foot-deep lake surrounded by a walking path that’s 2.5 miles long. Part of the path is private property, so walkers can’t complete a full lap, but the lake has plenty of spots for pickerel and largemouth bass fishing, and the newly renovated Butler Boathouse offers canoes, paddleboats, sailboats and kayaks. The Boathouse is also home to Wellesley’s historic Dorm Crew and Class Crew classes, where students can earn two physical education credits by practicing for and participating in the Dorm and Class Crew Regatta at the end of the term, according to the school’s website.

U.S. News rank: 7, National Liberal Arts Colleges

