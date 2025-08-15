15 MBA Programs With the Most Employed Graduates

B-Schools Where Grads Get Jobs Some MBA students aim to earn a promotion and higher salary or boost their entrepreneurial…

B-Schools Where Grads Get Jobs

Some MBA students aim to earn a promotion and higher salary or boost their entrepreneurial skills, while others see the degree as a way to land a great job immediately after graduation. Those focused on swift career placement will find several U.S. business schools where most full-time students found work within three months of getting their degree. Among 133 schools that reported employment numbers to U.S. News, there were five where every graduate who sought employment was employed within three months — though each of those classes was under 90 students. Those reporting full employment were Chapman University in California, Loyola University Maryland, Clarkson University in New York, West Texas A&M University and Bryant University in Rhode Island. Among schools with 100 graduates or more, here are 15 that reported the highest percentage of graduates finding work within three months.

University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 1,740

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 88.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 1

Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 139

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 88.4%

U.S. News business school rank: 21

Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 600

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 88.6%

U.S. News business school rank: 6 (tie)

University at Buffalo–SUNY

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 128

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 88.9%

U.S. News business school rank: 79 (tie)

Indiana University (Kelley)

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 202

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 89%

U.S. News business school rank: 22 (tie)

University of Washington (Foster)

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 224

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 89%

U.S. News business school rank: 22 (tie)

University of Virginia (Darden)

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 707

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 90.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 11 (tie)

Vanderbilt University (Owen) (TN)

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 337

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 90.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 18 (tie)

Clemson University (SC)

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 159

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 91.9%

U.S. News business school rank: 95

Baylor University (Hanmaker) (TX)

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 128

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 92%

U.S. News business school rank: 54 (tie)

Binghamton University–SUNY

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 287

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 92.9%

U.S. News business school rank: 87

Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge (Ourso)

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 132

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 93.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 85

University of Georgia (Terry)

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 138

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 94.7%

U.S. News business school rank: 29 (tie)

North Carolina A&T State University

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 144

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 95.3%

U.S. News business school rank: 77 (tie)

Oklahoma State University (Spears)

Full-time MBA enrollment (Fall 2024): 104

Full-time MBA graduates employed three months after graduating in 2024: 95.6%

U.S. News business school rank: 58 (tie)

