If you’re looking for a job at age 65 or older, consider these career options. The following fields have large numbers of older employees, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Here are 15 in-demand jobs for seniors:

1. Health services

2. Wholesale and retail trade

3. Professional and business services

4. Education

5. Manufacturing

6. Construction

7. Transportation

8. Finance and insurance

9. Real estate

10. Hospitality

11. Leisure

12. Land-related work

13. Information

14. Animal care

15. Utilities

1. Health Services

Those working in health care and social assistance who were 65 or older numbered nearly 1.6 million in 2024, according to the BLS. This industry could be a great option if you’re interested in medicine or want to advise others on their well-being. Registered nurses bring in a median salary of $86,070 annually. There may also be opportunities to work part-time or as a home health aide.

2. Wholesale and Retail Trade

Knowing how to engage with customers can go a long way in the job market. In 2024, more than 1.5 million individuals at least 65 years old worked in wholesale and retail trade, according to the BLS. The median salary for a retail salesperson is $33,680 annually. It’s often possible to ask for a part-time position in retail, especially if you prefer flexibility. Check with grocery stores, clothing shops or small businesses to see if they need a hand.

3. Professional and Business Services

Administrative positions offer a change of pace for those who have spent years in a different line of work. In these roles, you may be asked to keep records, make phone calls and organize activities. There were 1,547,000 seniors in positions related to professional and business services in 2024, according to the BLS. You could earn a median salary of $44,280 annually as an administrative assistant.

4. Education

If you have a passion for helping others learn, a job in education could be the right match. In 2024, there were 1,029,000 older workers in this field, according to the BLS. If you don’t have a degree in education, you could explore ways to advance your skills and receive new certifications. Some jobs include training sessions as part of the onboarding process. Middle school teachers earn a median of $64,290 a year, but your salary will depend on your background and experience.

5. Manufacturing

Companies often need help producing goods, and 902,000 seniors worked in this industry in 2024, according to the BLS. Fabricators, who assemble products and the parts that go into them, earn a median salary of $48,480 per year. If you live near a growing industrial area, there could be strong demand for this type of work.

6. Construction

Among those involved in building projects, 623,000 workers were 65 or older in 2024, according to BLS data. For some, continuing manual labor into older age is a financial necessity. Construction workers earn a median salary of $44,300 annually, and part-time opportunities are often available.

7. Transportation

For those who enjoy spending time on the road, working as a driver can be an appealing way to earn money. In 2024, 511,000 seniors worked in transportation and warehousing, as reported by the BLS. A delivery truck driver can earn a median of $42,470 annually. You may be able to choose your hours, depending on the company.

8. Finance and Insurance

Banks, financial institutions and insurance carriers often need reliable help and trustworthy employees. Seniors held 447,000 finance- and insurance-related jobs in 2024, according to the BLS. These often include remote and part-time positions. If you prefer to be around people and socialize, look for in-person opportunities at local branches. Financial advisors earn a median of $99,580 annually.

9. Real Estate

Among workers age 65 and older, 401,000 worked in real estate during 2024, according to the BLS. Real estate agents earn a median of $54,300 a year. If you’re a self-starter, you may prefer to take on this gig alone. Those who prefer to work with others can check local real estate offices to see if they are hiring.

10. Hospitality

If you have prior service-industry experience, hospitality work may come naturally. Among seniors, 376,000 worked in the accommodation and food services segments in 2024, according to the BLS. These jobs offer the chance to engage with others and stay active. Information clerks earn a median wage of $21.02 an hour.

11. Leisure

Working at a theater or performing arts center comes with perks like seeing shows for free. Getting involved at a recreation facility or museum can also yield discounts. There were 325,000 seniors involved in the leisure industry in 2024, according to the BLS. Ushers, lobby attendants and ticket-takers earn a median hourly wage of $14.67.

12. Land-Related Work

In 2024, there were 215,000 workers age 65 or older involved in crop production, according to BLS data. The median agricultural worker’s hourly wage is $17.30. Working outdoors can be particularly interesting if you held an office job for decades.

13. Information

If you have media skills or enjoy storytelling, a broadcasting position could be a good fit. There are also opportunities to work at a library or as an editor in the publishing realm. Seniors who were 65 or older accounted for 181,000 information jobs in 2024, according to the BLS. Librarians earn a median annual salary of $64,370.

14. Animal Care

About 150,000 seniors worked in animal production and aquaculture in 2024, according to the BLS. Animal care and service workers earn a median of $16.28 an hour. If you live in the city, check veterinarian offices or animal shelters for available positions. Ask about training opportunities, as you may be able to learn on the job.

15. Utilities

Helping with repairs can be fulfilling for those passionate about home maintenance. Many companies specializing in this type of work hire part-time employees and offer flexible schedules. During 2024, seniors who worked in utilities numbered 59,000, according to the BLS. Maintenance and repair workers earn a median salary of $46,700 annually.

