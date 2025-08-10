10x Genomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $34.5 million.…

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $172.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, 10x Genomics said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $144 million.

