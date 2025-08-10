10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2025

After back-to-back years of 20% or more gains in 2023 and 2024, the S&P 500 has made new all-time highs…

After back-to-back years of 20% or more gains in 2023 and 2024, the S&P 500 has made new all-time highs once again in 2025. Nevertheless, investors are dealing with macroeconomic concerns, including a trade war, unpredictable federal policies, uncertain economic growth, high interest rates and the potential for stagflation.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

In other words, stock selection may be critical for investors in 2025. The 10 best stocks to buy included below are all recommended by Argus analysts and have a Thomson Reuters consensus rating of “positive,” an Argus A6 quantitative rating of “buy” and a Market Edge rating of “long.”

Stock Implied Change From Aug. 6 Close Fastenal Co. (ticker: FAST) +6.8% General Motors Co. (GM) +14.3% Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) +81.6% United Rentals Inc. (URI) -15.8% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) +9.1% Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) +11.7% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) -6.4% Sanmina Corp. (SANM) +2.1% Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) +2.6% Aptiv PLC (APTV) +19.7%

Fastenal Co. (FAST)

Fastenal is a leading industrial distributor that sells fasteners, safety supplies, and other tools and products, along with supply chain solutions for manufacturing and non-residential construction clients. Analyst Kristina Ruggeri says Fastenal’s onsite distribution locations on or near customer facilities are driving growth and helping the company overcome the negative margin impacts of inflation. As Fastenal’s end markets recover, Ruggeri says the company is positioned to gain market share from competitors. She is bullish on Fastenal’s transition away from brick-and-mortar branches and focus on larger customer accounts. Argus has a “buy” rating and $50 price target for FAST stock, which closed at $46.78 on Aug. 6.

General Motors Co. (GM)

General Motors is the largest U.S. manufacturer of cars and trucks. In December 2024, GM announced it is shifting its autonomous vehicle technology focus from robotaxis to personal vehicles, a move that could lead to significant cost reductions and create opportunities for additional capital returns. GM shares have underperformed in 2025 over concerns about the negative impact auto tariffs could have on sales and profits, but analyst Bill Selesky says GM is attractively valued and should effectively navigate the difficult environment and emerge as a stronger company. Argus has a “buy” rating and $60 price target for GM stock, which closed at $52.47 on Aug. 6.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology manufactures discreet semiconductors and passive electrical components, including diodes, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and optoelectronic components. Analyst Jim Kelleher says Vishay’s end markets are healthy, thanks to growing demand for artificial intelligence and smart grid technology. Channel inventory has normalized, and the company’s book-to-bill ratio has trended steadily higher in recent quarters. The company’s Vishay 3.0 growth strategy includes closing less-productive manufacturing plants and investing in high-value acquisitions and fab expansions. Kelleher says Vishay has a vital role in the electronics value chain. Argus has a “buy” rating and $25 price target for VSH stock, which closed at $13.76 on Aug. 6.

[Read: 15 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now]

United Rentals Inc. (URI)

United Rentals is one of the world’s largest equipment and heavy machinery rental companies. Ruggeri says United is well managed and should successfully navigate its tariff uncertainties and macroeconomic softness. The company has a history of technological innovation, and Ruggeri says strong growth verticals such as power projects for data centers and non-residential construction will help create value for investors over time. Even United’s lower-margin business includes opportunities for cross-selling of higher margin equipment rentals. The Donald Trump administration’s onshoring and energy initiatives could also fuel construction demand tailwinds. Argus has a “buy” rating and $725 price target for URI stock, which closed at $861.26 on Aug. 6.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies, with roughly $4 trillion in assets. Analyst Stephen Biggar says JPMorgan’s 2023 acquisition of First Republic provided the bank with an infusion of valuable loan and deposit assets and expanded JPMorgan’s high-net-worth customer base. Biggar says JPMorgan is his top stock pick among large U.S. banks because of its strong credit card business, its superior loan growth profile and its potential to gain market share in the capital markets business. Argus has a “buy” rating and $318 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $291.35 on Aug. 6.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Ameriprise Financial is a diversified financial services company that provides insurance, annuities, wealth management and asset management services. Analyst Kevin Heal says Ameriprise has generated impressive revenue growth in recent quarters, and factors such as lower tariff uncertainty and lighter regulation position the company well for the second half of 2025 and beyond. In the long term, Heal says additional financial advisors, more fee-based accounts and revenue improvement from Columbia Threadneedle will be growth drivers for Ameriprise. The company will also continue to return capital to investors. Argus has a “buy” rating and a $568 price target for AMP stock, which closed at $508.43 on Aug. 6.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Caterpillar is one of the world’s largest producers of construction and mining equipment. Ruggeri says Caterpillar’s experienced management team and strong balance sheet make it an excellent investment during periods of slow global economic growth and high inflation. While tariffs could hit Caterpillar’s bottom line by more than $1 billion, management says the company is still on track to reach its targets for revenue, operating margin and cash flow. Ruggeri says Caterpillar’s aggressive share buybacks and dividend are clear signs of the company’s confidence in its financial outlook. Argus has a “buy” rating and $400 price target for CAT stock, which closed at $427.72 on Aug. 6.

Sanmina Corp. (SANM)

Sanmina is an electronic manufacturing services company that provides customized services to original equipment manufacturers in industries such as communications, enterprise computing, multimedia, defense, and aerospace and automotive. Kelleher says Sanmina’s investments in diversifying its end markets, supporting new programs and expanding its capabilities should pay off for investors in the coming years as industry inventories normalize. In May, Sanmina acquired the data center infrastructure manufacturing business of ZT Systems from Advanced Micro Devices, a deal which Kelleher says will increase Sanmina’s exposure to cloud computing and AI infrastructure. Argus has a “buy” rating and $120 price target for SANM stock, which closed at $117.51 on Aug. 6.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK)

Bank of New York Mellon is a trust bank, which involves managing cash for large investment funds, providing day-to-day funding for large corporations and serving as a fixed-income clearing firm. The bank generates much of its income from transaction fees. Biggar says Mellon’s positive operating leverage will continue for the foreseeable future, suggesting the stock is undervalued. The bank’s new commercial model is generating more multi-product relationships and higher organic growth. Biggar says Mellon’s Pershing clearing, custody and advisory services business will be a long-term growth driver. Argus has a “buy” rating and $105 price target for BK stock, which closed at $102.29 on Aug. 6.

Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Aptiv is a leading supplier of automotive components. Leaner global demand for electric vehicles and auto manufacturer production cuts have weighed on Aptiv’s stock price in the past three years, but Selesky says Aptiv has potential to generate significant earnings growth in the next several years. He says Aptiv will likely see content gains in newer vehicle models once manufacturers stop cutting production, and these content gains could help Aptiv generate sizable margin expansion. Finally, Selesky says Aptiv has very little tariff exposure from its North American operations. Argus has a “buy” rating and $78 price target for APTV stock, which closed at $65.12 on Aug. 6.

More from U.S. News

10 of the Best REITs to Buy for 2025

Tesla Competitors: 7 Rival EV Stocks to Buy

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/07/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.