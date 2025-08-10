Essential Items to Pack in Your Hospital Bag Before a Surgery or Procedure

Your hospital bag checklist for overnight stays after surgery or medical procedures Whether you’re preparing for elective surgery, a diagnostic…

Your hospital bag checklist for overnight stays after surgery or medical procedures

Whether you’re preparing for elective surgery, a diagnostic procedure or an unexpected hospital visit, going to a hospital is inherently stressful.

Properly preparing for your hospital stay ahead of time can help alleviate stress and improve your experience. Understanding what to pack and what to leave behind plays a crucial role in helping patients navigate their hospital stay more smoothly.

Bringing the right items, from important documents to personal care items, not only makes your stay less overwhelming but also assists your health care providers in delivering optimal care following a medical procedure.

“Having information that is key to care, such as a list of prescriptions, along with items that bring added comfort allow patients, doctors and nurses to focus on medical procedures and recovery,” says Bianca Radney, vice president of patient and family experience for Texas Health Resources based in Arlington, Texas.

Use this hospital bag checklist guide to pack thoughtfully and ensure you’re fully prepared for your hospital stay after a procedure.

1. Legal documents

When preparing for an overnight stay, particularly an intensive procedure, it’s important to have certain legal documents on hand in your hospital bag to ensure smooth communication and care. These include:

— Medical power of attorney. Also known as a health care proxy, your medical power of attorney is legally designated to make sure your health care decisions are honored if you become incapacitated.

— Durable power of attorney. This is a more comprehensive legal document granting someone the authority to make legal, financial, personal and health-related decisions on your behalf.

— Living well or an advance health care directive. An advance health care directive is a legal document that details the type of medical care you desire if you become gravely ill and are near death. The directive specifies what medical treatments you wish to receive and which you don’t want. The document can also designate your medical power of attorney.

— Do not resuscitate order, DNR order. This legal document instructs health care professionals not to perform life-saving measures like CPR to resuscitate you if your heart or breathing stops. It’s essential to bring your DNR order to the hospital with you.

Including these legal documents in your hospital bag ensures that your loved ones and your care team can act according to your wishes during your hospital stay, especially if you’re undergoing a major medical procedure and may be unable to communicate your preferences.

2. Toiletries

Whether you plan on staying at the hospital for one night or several following a surgery, it’s a good idea to bring basic toiletries in your hospital bag, including:

— Hairbrush or comb

— Toothpaste

— Toothbrush

— Dental floss

— Shampoo and conditioner

— Soap or other skin care products

— Deodorant or antiperspirant

— Shaving cream and a razor

— Tampons or sanitary pads

— Ear plugs, as hospital machines often beep loudly throughout the night

— Eye mask for sleeping, as hospital lights can be bright

Hospitals can provide some personal care items, but if you are particular about what products you use, be sure to pack those in your hospital bag to make your overnight stay more comfortable.

3. Reading material

Want to read the latest hot mystery novel? Looking to catch up on a well-reviewed nonfiction book on contemporary politics? Feeling guilty about copies of your magazine subscription that are stacking up in your bedroom? You’re likely to have lots of downtime between tests and preparing for surgery, so having reading material on hand can help pass the time.

Consider adding reading material to your hospital bag checklist, such as:

— Books

— Magazines or newspapers

— Coloring books

— E-books

— Audiobooks or podcasts, if you’d prefer to listen rather than read — bring headphones

An electronic tablet can help you save space, if you have one. You can download several books on your device without having to pack physical books.

“Reading is wonderful if you don’t want to watch TV in your room,” says Gary Mennie, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Port Arthur, Texas. “Otherwise, you’re sitting in your room, bored.”

4. Electronics

When packing your overnight hospital bag, consider adding electronic items to your hospital bag checklist that can provide entertainment, communication or relaxation, such as:

— Cellphone

— Headphones or earbuds

— Tablet or laptop

— Chargers

Be considerate of a potential roommate or hospital staff by using earbuds to watch TV shows, videos and movies on your phone or laptop in shared spaces.

Patients sometimes forget to pack their chargers when they’re discharged from the hospital. Consider setting a reminder for yourself or asking a family member or friend to ensure they are packed.

5. Comfortable clothing

Prioritize comfort and practicality when packing your hospital overnight bag. Consider the following clothing items:

— Loose-fitting pajamas

— Robe or cardigan

— Socks

— Underwear

— Bras

— Slippers or comfortable shoes

— Change of clothes for discharge

If you want to wear something more robust than a flimsy hospital gown, it’s OK to bring your favorite robe or comfortable pajamas, Mennie says. Hospitals can be chilly, so many patients will feel more comfortable wearing their own fleece or cotton robe, especially during overnight stays.

Loose-fitting nightclothes — especially button-up tops that are easy to put on and take off — shouldn’t hinder the efforts of nurses to check your blood pressure, draw blood or conduct other needed tests.

6. Essential personal items

If you’re one of the 30 million Americans who use a CPAP mask for sleep apnea, an eye mask or earplugs to help you get some shuteye, being away from home for one or more nights doesn’t mean throwing your whole routine out the window.

Consider bringing essential personal care items that contribute to your overall comfort, well-being and any specific medical needs, such as:

— CPAP machine or other breathing aids

— Eyeglasses or contact lenses and supplies

— Dentures or dental appliances

— Mobility aids, like a cane or walker

— Hearing aids or assistive listening devices

Forgetting an essential personal item could be detrimental to your care, like being unable to hear what you’re health care providers are telling you about your recovery because you forgot your hearing aids.

7. Personal documents

Whatever procedure you’re scheduled for, you’ll need to provide personal identification or documentation when you check in at the hospital registration desk for your medical procedure. Having this information on hand will help ensure a smooth admission process and that you receive accurate medical care.

You should bring your:

— Driver’s license or another government-issued ID card

— Health insurance information

— Medicare or Medicaid card, if applicable

— Health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA) information, if applicable

— Emergency contact information

For quick and easy access, keep all of your important documents organized in a particular pocket of a backpack or inside a file folder.

8. Writing materials

It’s likely that your doctors and other providers will be telling you important information during your hospital stay. The volume of information may feel overwhelming, so it’s a good idea to write down what your clinical care team says about your test results, procedure, recovery and treatment plan.

To help you keep track, you should bring a pen or pencil and a notepad.

While a small notebook or journal can be helpful for writing down thoughts to help pass the time or as an outlet during a tough few days in the hospital, it is also useful for jotting down any questions you have for your health care providers. It’s easy to forget important questions or concerns, especially during a quick, unexpected stop-by visit from your care team or if you’re taking medication that makes you groggy. Writing down your questions as they arise serves as a great memory aid.

In addition to documenting symptoms, procedures and test results, you want to write down anything else that seems relevant to your care or your patient experience, says Jennifer L. FitzPatrick, a certified speaking professional based in Chester, Maryland, and author of the book, “Reimagining Customer Service in Healthcare.”

Consider jotting down the names of staff members who are particularly helpful so you can ask for them if you need an ally or advocate. You also want to document any positive or negative experiences in case you need to remember them when you are asked to complete a review of the hospital.

“Hospitals take those comments very seriously,” FitzPatrick says.

9. Personal medical information and history

When considering what to pack for an overnight hospital stay, it’s crucial that your hospital bag checklist includes:

— A list of your medications and any allergies you have

— A directory of your health care providers and their contact information

— Your medical history

— Copies of recent test results, like imaging tests or blood tests

Your health care providers in the hospital will need this information for several reasons:

— To make sure you take the medications you need.

— To avoid giving you any meds that might interact or affect you in an adverse way. For instance, some medications can increase the risk of heart failure.

— So, in case of an emergency, the staff knows what treatment you’re comfortable with them administering.

— For care coordination.

— To avoid unnecessary tests or procedures.

Dr. Joyce Wahr, a professor of anesthesiology at the University of Minnesota Medical School, notes that many patients have multiple physicians for different medical conditions and may use more than one pharmacy, which may make it feel overwhelming to construct an accurate and comprehensive list of medications and allergies for your hospital health care providers.

If that is your situation, your primary health care provider should be able to help you compile a list of your prescription medications and allergies.

10. Your medications

On top of your list of meds, don’t forget to bring along the actual medications too. You’ll typically want to keep taking your prescription medications during your hospital stay, Mennie says.

Bring your medications in their original containers, and consider noting dosage instructions for each medication you take. If you’re taking heart medication or antidepressants, you should try to maintain your usual regimen unless your regular physician or hospital provider advises against it.

11. Friends and family

Of course, you won’t literally “pack” a friend or a loved one, but it’s important that someone who knows you and your health history is with you at the hospital as much as possible, Wahr says.

The presence of a relative or trusted friend could help you stay calm and centered before your procedure, as well as after the surgery, when you’re coming off of sedation and are confused, groggy and disoriented.

“Having someone to hear what the doctors and nurses say who can also ask questions and advocate for the patient is very important,” Wahr says. “Patient’s families and friends know a lot about the patient and can help get the right care for (them).”

Ideally, you should have at least one friend or family member with you each day you are in the hospital to help keep your spirits up, to keep track of what doctors and nurses are saying about your care and recovery and to speak up for you if needed, FitzPatrick says.

“Push back if the hospital refuses you the right to have a minimum of one visitor,” FitzPatrick adds. “Everyone needs at least one family member or friend to cheer them up, distract them and to serve as an advocate.”

What should you not pack in your hospital bag?

While it’s important to be prepared for an overnight stay in the hospital, overpacking or bringing prohibited items can cause unnecessary stress for an already anxiety-ridden situation. Here’s what to leave off your hospital bag checklist when preparing for an overnight stay following a medical procedure:

— Valuables. You don’t need to bring that family heirloom necklace along or keep large amounts of cash on hand “just in case.” Hospitals generally aren’t responsible for lost or stolen items, so it’s best to leave expensive items at home.

— Strongly scented items. Avoid bringing perfumes or scented lotions. These can be particularly irritating or trigger allergies for other patients. Plus, your surgeon likely will ask you to avoid using lotions prior to the procedure anyway.

— Too many belongings. While using this hospital bag checklist as guidance is a good starting point for a hospital stay, don’t overdo it. Storage space in the hospital is limited, especially if the hospital is short on beds and you need to share a room.

— Outside food and drink. Your health care provider may have dietary restrictions in place for what you can eat or drink following your procedure. Check with your doctor or any hospital guidelines before bringing in any snacks or ordering outside food.

A list of what to pack for an overnight hospital stay

— Legal documents

— Toiletries

— Reading material

— Electronics

— Clothes

— Essential personal items

— Identification documents

— Writing materials

— Personal medical information and history

— Your medications

— Friends and family

More from U.S. News

A Guide to Exercise After Surgery

Reasons You Should Call Off a Surgery

15 Questions to Ask Your Orthopedic Surgeon During Your First Appointment

Essential Items to Pack in Your Hospital Bag Before a Surgery or Procedure originally appeared on usnews.com