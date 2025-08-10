10 Best-Performing Stocks of the Past 30 Years

Trying to pick which stocks will perform best over a given day or week can be fun and exciting. However,…

Trying to pick which stocks will perform best over a given day or week can be fun and exciting. However, most investors aren’t short-term traders and market speculators. Instead, the majority of U.S. investors are trying to cultivate a nest egg that will grow over the long term and potentially boost their quality of life in retirement.

Creative Planning Chief Market Strategist Charlie Bilello recently compiled a list of the 10 best-performing stocks in the market over the past 30 years. These stocks can provide some insight for investors looking to identify the top stocks to own for the next 30 years, keeping in mind that past returns don’t guarantee future results:

Stock 30-Year Total Return* Growth of $10,000 Monster Beverage Corp. (ticker: MNST) 444,868%** $44,496,814 Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 372,227%** $37,232,747 Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 273,347%** $27,344,747 Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) 140,693%** $14,079,271 Netflix Inc. (NFLX) 112,151%** $11,225,072 Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL) 106,030% $10,613,019 NVR Inc. (NVR) 98,151% $9,825,122 Apple Inc. (AAPL) 64,587% $6,468,650 Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) 55,345% $5,544,495 Pool Corp. (POOL) 45,990% $4,609,003

*June 1995-May 2025. **IPO more recent than 30 years ago. Returns are since IPO.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST)

Monster Beverage has been arguably the single best under-the-radar home run investment since its August 1995 initial public offering. In 30 years, Monster has generated a total return of 444,868%, making it the best-performing S&P 500 stock. In 2015, Monster struck a deal with Coca-Cola Co. (KO) in which Coca-Cola took a 16.7% ownership stake in Monster in return for Coca-Cola becoming Monster’s primary global distributor. Since its IPO, Monster shares have generated an average annual return of 32.6%. A $10,000 stake in MNST stock in 1995 would now be worth more than $44.4 million.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia is a semiconductor company that produces high-end chips for personal computers, smartphones, artificial intelligence applications and other uses. Nvidia went public back in January 1999. Nvidia shares have gained 372,227% overall in the past 30 years. Its 36.6% average annual return is the best of any S&P 500 stock of the past three decades. AI, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles and other high-end technology trends will likely continue to drive revenue growth for Nvidia in the next 30 years. A $10,000 investment in NVDA stock back in 1999 would now be worth $37.2 million.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Nobody should be surprised to see Amazon on this list. The e-commerce and cloud services leader went public in May 1997, and its stock has since gone on a historic run. Over the years, Amazon has pivoted from a niche online bookstore to a $2.4 trillion online marketplace and cloud services juggernaut. In roughly 28 years since its initial public offering, Amazon has generated a total return of 273,347% as it has steadily siphoned off business from traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. In fact, $10,000 invested in AMZN stock in 1997 would now be worth $27.3 million.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Axon Enterprise is a law enforcement and military hardware and technology provider. In addition to supplying body-worn cameras and other hardware, Axon provides military drone technology and cloud-based software services, such as digital evidence management. Axon went public back in June 2001 under the name Taser International and the ticker TASR before eventually rebranding to Axon. The stock has generated a total return of 140,693% for investors over the past 24 years. That gain represents an annual return of 35.3%. A $10,000 investment in Axon back in 2001 would now be worth $14 million.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

It’s been a bumpy ride for this streaming video giant in the past five years, but there’s no question Netflix has been one of the best growth stocks in the market since its May 2002 IPO. When Netflix went public, it was sending DVDs to its customers via mail. Today, Netflix has more than 300 million subscribers and is one of the world’s largest media companies. Since 2002, Netflix has generated a total return of 112,151%, or about 35.6% annually. A $10,000 investment in NFLX stock just 23 years ago would now be worth $11.2 million.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL)

Texas Pacific Land is one of the largest private landowners in Texas, and its asset portfolio is 100% exposed to the oil-rich Permian Basin. Texas Pacific’s roots date back to the bankruptcy of railroad company T&P in 1888. At the time, T&P’s 3.5 million acres were placed into a trust to benefit T&P bondholders. Today, Texas Pacific generates revenue from oil and gas activities, renewable energy, and grazing and hunting leases. The stock’s 30-year total return is 106,030%, and a $10,000 investment in TPL stock in 1995 would now be worth $10.6 million.

NVR Inc. (NVR)

NVR is one of the largest U.S. homebuilders, constructing and selling condominiums, townhouses, and single-family and luxury homes under three brands: Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes. NVR went public back in November 1993 and has generated a 98,151% return over the past 30 years. Since 1995, NVR has generated an average annual return of 25.8%. NVR’s growth has continued as of late, and the stock has outpaced the S&P 500’s return in the past three years. At this point, $10,000 invested in NVR stock 30 years ago would now be worth $9.8 million.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is certainly no surprise on the list of top-performing stocks. Apple went public in December 1980 and has been one of the most innovative technology companies of all time. Its transition from a focus on hardware sales to services revenue in the past decade demonstrates its adaptivity. In the past 30 years, Apple has generated a total return of 64,587%, or about 24.1% annually. A $10,000 investment in AAPL stock back in 1995 would now be worth $6.4 million.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

A traditional apparel retailer like Ross Stores may seem like a shocking inclusion on this list. However, while brick-and mortar competitors like Forever 21 and J.C. Penney have been crushed by Amazon in the past 30 years, Ross’ ability to adapt to Amazon’s disruption has helped its stock generate a total return of 55,345% in that time. It may seem unlikely in 2025, but Ross’ 68% total return in the past three years has actually outpaced the S&P 500. In fact, a $10,000 investment in ROST stock in 1995 would now be worth $5.5 million.

Pool Corp. (POOL)

Pool Corp. is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies and equipment, as well as related outdoor living and irrigation products. The company went public in 1995 and has generated a total return of 45,990%, or an average annual gain of 23%, over the past 30 years. In the past three years, POOL has unfortunately run out of steam and produced a loss of 9.6%. Only time will tell whether Pool can eventually regain its winning ways. Nevertheless, a $10,000 investment in POOL stock in 1995 would now be worth $4.6 million.

