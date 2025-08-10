10 Best Online Outlet Stores That Save You Money

Everyone loves a bargain, and outlet stores promise name-brand goods at deep discounts. Originally intended to sell overstocked goods or…

Everyone loves a bargain, and outlet stores promise name-brand goods at deep discounts. Originally intended to sell overstocked goods or items with minor defects, outlet stores have turned into shopping destinations, and now they can be found online as well.

Many brands, from high-end designers like Coach to jewelry retailer Swarovski, have online outlet stores. Deals and quality can vary, though, and some brands even make items specifically for their outlet and factory shops. Before buying, do some research to see if a brand produces “made-for-outlet” items or if it is stocking surplus goods that are of the same quality as those it sells for retail prices.

If you’re looking for a bargain, here are some online outlet stores representing a range of product options:

1. Amazon Outlet

Website:Amazon Outlet

Best for:Largest selection of goods

Like Amazon itself, the Amazon Outlet sells items across a multitude of categories, from clothing to groceries to books. The website provides multiple ways to browse deals, including sorting items by category, Amazon brands or premium brands.

Not everything is bargain priced, but there are deals to be found. Recent discounts include 51% off a set of eight large glass meal prep containers with lids and 26% off a wooden Fisher-Price stack-and-sort toy for infants and toddlers.

2. J. Crew Factory

Website:J. Crew Factory

Best for:Clothes for the whole family

Clothing retailer J. Crew is known for classic fashion for the whole family. At its online outlet store, you’ll find coats, pajamas, sweaters and shoes for men, women, boys and girls, with sizes for women ranging from 00 to 3X.

Head to the clearance section of the site to find items discounted up to 70%, although 40% to 60% off is more typical. For extra savings, J. Crew Factory allows shoppers to use coupon codes that offer up to an additional 50% — and sometimes 60% — off.

Outside the clearance section, factory deals include items like men’s soft-touch polos that sell for $34.95 compared to a regular price of $69.50.

3. Best Buy Outlet

Website:Best Buy Outlet

Best for:Electronics

The items for sale at the Best Buy Outlet fall into four categories: open box, refurbished, pre-owned and clearance. Open-box goods may be in excellent condition or come with minor cosmetic damage, significant wear or missing accessories.

However, the condition of items is clearly stated, and pricing reflects the condition. For instance, a HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop has a regular price of $899.99. An open-box item in excellent condition is listed at $734.99 while one in fair condition sells for $679.99.

4. DSW

Website:DSW

Best for:Shoes

DSW is a popular destination for shoes, with many locations around the U.S. While the store doesn’t have a dedicated online outlet, its clearance section is just as good.

“Even if you have a DSW located nearby, their website has many more options of styles and sizes to choose from, so it often makes sense to buy online,” says money-saving expert and U.S. News contributor Andrea Woroch. “The trick is to wait until they release a coupon and browse the sale styles.”

Look for the DSW deals in the clearance section, where you’ll find the deepest discounts. For instance, a pair of Lucky Brand Eikia Ballet Flats was recently selling for $19.98, down from the comparable retail price of $69. Sign up for the DSW VIP program for additional savings and free shipping.

5. Saks Off Fifth

Website:Saks Off Fifth

Best for: Designer goods

For designer suits, dresses, shoes and accessories, head to Saks Off Fifth. As the outlet for Saks Fifth Avenue, it caters to those who want high-end clothes at a more affordable price.

“Saks Off Fifth doesn’t always have a big size range in their items, but I often find hidden gems and incredible bargains,” says personal stylist Daisy Tinsley Barnett, who offers services through her website The Daisy Edit.

You’ll find designers such as Brooks Brothers, Missoni, Burberry and Prada. Products can be up to 80% off, and some deeply discounted items come from the Rent the Runway clothing rental service. Recent deals include a Stella McCartney embellished sheath minidress that has been marked down from $4,900 to $429.97.

[Related:11 Stores Offering Senior Shopping Hours]

6. REI Outlet

Website:REI Outlet

Best for:Outdoor gear

For those who like to get outdoors, the REI Outlet offers deals on closeout items and models from previous years. The site has outerwear and shoes as well as specialty gear for activities such as camping, climbing and snow sports.

Featured brands include Patagonia, Smartwool and Marmot, and discounts can be as much as 40% off. Watch for online coupon codes that can provide additional savings on already reduced-price items.

[READ: The Best Time to Buy Everything.]

7. Zales Outlet

Website:Zales Outlet

Best for:Jewelry

Zales describes itself as “The Diamond Store,” and the company’s online outlet offers diamonds and other jewelry at closeout prices of up to 50% off. Customers can shop by categories that include engagement, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings.

The outlet features collections such as Zales Essentials, Vera Wang Love and Enchanted Disney, but it appears not everything is discounted, so don’t assume all items in the outlet are a deal. Returns can be made within 30 days of shipping.

8. Nike Outlet

Website:Nike Outlet

Best for:Athletic wear

“By far, the best outlet store is the Nike Outlet,” says Carrie LoBianco, a senior vice president with communications firm Burson.”The brand’s classic sports items, workout leggings, sports bras, socks and running shoes are just as high quality at the outlet store and for a fraction of the price.”

While LoBianco has seen lines out the door at her local Nike Outlet, you don’t have to shop in person to get deals. The company has a limited selection of factory items on its website. Head to the online sale section for a much larger inventory of Nike products with prices that can be marked down almost 40% off retail.

9. Nordstrom Rack

Website:Nordstrom Rack

Best for:Beauty products

Fans of Nordstrom will find many of their favorite designers and fashions at a reduced price at Nordstrom Rack. The online outlet store is a good option for clothing and home goods, but also has an extensive collection of discounted makeup and beauty products. You’ll find names here such as Philosophy, Urban Decay and MAC Cosmetics for as much as 60% off.

“Nordstrom Rack online is always a go-to (shopping) source with their constant refreshes of inventory,” Tinsley Barnett says.

10. Bealls

Website:Bealls

Best for:Home decor and kitchenware

Bealls has almost everything you would expect to find in a traditional department store. Its product categories include clothing, shoes and toys, but it can be a perfect choice for home goods. You’ll find brand names like Sealy, Beautyrest and Cuisinart, with many items selling for 50% off their suggested retail prices.

More from U.S. News

12 Best Discount Shopping Apps

Inside the Psychology of Overspending and How to Stop

Shopping Rules to Slash Impulse Spending

10 Best Online Outlet Stores That Save You Money originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/26/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.