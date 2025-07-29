Zurn Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $50.5 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $50.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $444.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $425.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZWS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.