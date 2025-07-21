Zions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $244…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $244 million.

The bank, based in Salt Lake City, said it had earnings of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.58 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $851 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $815.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZION at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZION

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.