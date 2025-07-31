Xylem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $226 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

Xylem expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.9 billion to $9 billion.

