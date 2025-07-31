XPO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 31, 2025, 6:58 AM

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — XPO, Inc. (XPO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $106 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The freight management company posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPO

