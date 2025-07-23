Wyndham: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $87 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The hotel and resort chain posted revenue of $397 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $387.3 million.

Wyndham expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $4.78 per share.

