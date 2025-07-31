Workiva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.4 million in…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $215.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 41 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $218 million to $220 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Workiva expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.31 to $1.38 per share, with revenue ranging from $870 million to $873 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WK

