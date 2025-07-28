Woodward: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $108.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.76.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $915.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $887.7 million.

Woodward expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $6.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.45 billion to $3.53 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.