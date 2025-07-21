Wintrust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $195.5 million.…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $195.5 million.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $2.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $670.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $655.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

