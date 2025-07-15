Winmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Tuesday reported net income of $10.6 million in its second…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Tuesday reported net income of $10.6 million in its second quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.89 per share.

The store concept franchisor posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period.

