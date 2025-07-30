Wingstop: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.8 million. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $174.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WING at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WING

