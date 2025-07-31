WillScot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $47.9 million. The Phoenix-based…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $47.9 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $589.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $586.9 million.

WillScot expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.35 billion.

