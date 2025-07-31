Willis Towers Watson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $331 million.…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $331 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of $3.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.65 per share.

The advisory, broking and solutions company posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.

