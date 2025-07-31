NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2973 1.2973 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2973 1.2973 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.75 167.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9907 2.9482 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2609 3.2167 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5850 3.5850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.95 14.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 107.07 106.64 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2098 1.1969 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 399.50 399.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7700 3.7900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9400 3.8200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 258.70 258.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7700 9.5900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.6750 6.9475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5805 0.5805

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.6035 5.5700

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6505 0.6465

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.