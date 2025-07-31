Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 31, 2025, 4:50 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2973 1.2973
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.75 167.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9907 2.9482
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2609 3.2167
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5850 3.5850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.95 14.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 107.07 106.64
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2098 1.1969
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 399.50 399.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7700 3.7900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9400 3.8200
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 258.70 258.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7700 9.5900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.6750 6.9475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5805 0.5805

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.6035 5.5700

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6505 0.6465

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

