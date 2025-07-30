Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 30, 2025, 4:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2973 1.2973
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.75 166.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9514 2.9907
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2203 3.2609
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5850 3.5850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.10 14.95
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 105.78 107.07
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1657 1.2098
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 395.50 399.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8300 3.7700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9475 3.9400
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 258.70 258.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8000 9.7700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.7900 6.6750

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5805 0.5805

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5950 5.6035

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6650 0.6505

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

