NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2973 1.2973 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2973 1.2973 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.75 166.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9514 2.9907 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2203 3.2609 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5850 3.5850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.10 14.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 105.78 107.07 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1657 1.2098 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 395.50 399.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8300 3.7700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9475 3.9400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 258.70 258.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8000 9.7700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.7900 6.6750

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5805 0.5805

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5950 5.6035

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6650 0.6505

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.