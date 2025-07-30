NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2973 1.2973 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2973
|1.2973
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|166.75
|166.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.9514
|2.9907
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2203
|3.2609
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.5850
|3.5850
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.10
|14.95
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|105.78
|107.07
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1657
|1.2098
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|395.50
|399.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.8300
|3.7700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9475
|3.9400
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|258.70
|258.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.8000
|9.7700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.7900
|6.6750
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5805
|0.5805
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.5950
|5.6035
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6650
|0.6505
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
