NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2973 1.2973 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.00 166.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0165 2.9514 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2819 3.2203 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5850 3.5850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.35 15.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.07 105.78 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2028 1.1657 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 395.50 395.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8900 3.8300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8700 3.9475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 258.70 258.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9000 9.8000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.1225 6.7900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5805 0.5805

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7635 5.5950

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6576 0.6650

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

