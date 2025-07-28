Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 28, 2025, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3206 1.2973
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.50 164.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9810 3.0165
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2460 3.2819
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.3950 3.5850
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.45 15.35
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.99 106.07
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1886 1.2028
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 395.50 395.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9100 3.8900
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8200 3.8700
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 257.40 258.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9500 9.9000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.1550 7.1225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5632 0.5805

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7770 5.7635

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6609 0.6576

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up