Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3206 1.2973 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.50 164.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9810 3.0165 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2460 3.2819 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.3950 3.5850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.45 15.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.99 106.07 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1886 1.2028 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 395.50 395.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9100 3.8900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8200 3.8700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 257.40 258.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9500 9.9000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.1550 7.1225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5632 0.5805

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7770 5.7635

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6609 0.6576

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

