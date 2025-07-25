NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3206 1.3206 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3206 1.3206 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.25 164.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9248 2.9810 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1922 3.2460 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.3950 3.3950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.98 106.99 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1761 1.1886 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 395.50 395.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8900 3.9100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7725 3.8200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 257.40 257.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9600 9.9500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2300 7.1550

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5632 0.5632

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7950 5.7770

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6537 0.6609

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

