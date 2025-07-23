NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3206 1.3206 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3206 1.3206 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.25 164.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0803 2.9630 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3368 3.2276 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.3950 3.3950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.40 15.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 103.77 105.36 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1336 1.1782 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 383.25 395.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9400 3.9000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8400 3.7725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 257.40 257.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0600 10.0100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.3150 7.5175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.q. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5632 0.5632

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.6105 5.6970

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6529 0.6534

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

