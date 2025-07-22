Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 22, 2025, 4:45 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3206 1.3206
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.25 164.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1144 3.0803
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3622 3.3368
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.3950 3.3950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.40
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 105.00 103.77
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1201 1.1336
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 383.25 383.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 3.9400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9125 3.8400
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 257.40 257.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1600 10.0600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5050 7.3150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.q.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5632 0.5632

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5780 5.6105

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6587 0.6529

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

