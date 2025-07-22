NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3206 1.3206 Cheddar…

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3206 1.3206 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.25 164.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1144 3.0803 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3622 3.3368 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.3950 3.3950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.50 15.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 105.00 103.77 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1201 1.1336 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 383.25 383.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 3.9400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9125 3.8400 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 257.40 257.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1600 10.0600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5050 7.3150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.q. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5632 0.5632

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5780 5.6105

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6587 0.6529

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

