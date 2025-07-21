NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3472 1.3206 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3472 1.3206 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.00 164.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1262 3.1144 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3762 3.3622 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.0550 3.3950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.30 15.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 103.74 105.00 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1664 1.1201 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 383.25 383.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 3.9800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9225 3.9125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 261.20 257.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0900 10.1600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7500 7.5050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5544 0.5632

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4860 5.5780

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6600 0.6587

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

