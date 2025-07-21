TRUMP THREATENS COMMANDERS: Past team name changes | What DC leaders have to say | Trump threatens stadium deal | Native groups to Trump
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 21, 2025, 4:50 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3472 1.3206
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.00 164.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1262 3.1144
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3762 3.3622
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.0550 3.3950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.30 15.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 103.74 105.00
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1664 1.1201
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 383.25 383.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 3.9800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9225 3.9125
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 261.20 257.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0900 10.1600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7500 7.5050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5544 0.5632

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4860 5.5780

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6600 0.6587

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

