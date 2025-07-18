NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3472 1.3472 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3472 1.3472 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.50 164.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0198 3.1262 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2690 3.3762 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.0550 3.0550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.40 15.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 97.41 103.74 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1849 1.1664 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 383.25 383.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9600 3.9300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9725 3.9225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 261.20 261.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0100 10.0900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7450 7.7500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5544 0.5544

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4965 5.4860

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6570 0.6600

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

