Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 18, 2025, 4:32 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3472 1.3472
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.50 164.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0198 3.1262
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2690 3.3762
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.0550 3.0550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.40 15.30
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 97.41 103.74
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1849 1.1664
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 383.25 383.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9600 3.9300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9725 3.9225
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 261.20 261.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0100 10.0900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7450 7.7500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5544 0.5544

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4965 5.4860

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6570 0.6600

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up