NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3472 1.3472 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.50 162.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0081 3.0198 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2814 3.2690 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.0550 3.0550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.55 15.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 103.67 97.41 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1149 1.1849 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 383.25 383.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9000 3.9600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9100 3.9725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 261.20 261.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8200 10.0100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7625 7.7450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5544 0.5544

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5460 5.4965

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6596 0.6570

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

