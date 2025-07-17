NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3472 1.3472 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3472
|1.3472
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|162.50
|162.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.0081
|3.0198
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2814
|3.2690
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.0550
|3.0550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.55
|15.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|103.67
|97.41
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1149
|1.1849
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|383.25
|383.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9000
|3.9600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9100
|3.9725
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|261.20
|261.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.8200
|10.0100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7625
|7.7450
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5544
|0.5544
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.5460
|5.4965
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6596
|0.6570
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
