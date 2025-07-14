NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3545 1.3472 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3545 1.3472 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 168.50 166.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9114 2.9355 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1420 3.1750 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9350 3.0550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.55 15.45 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 103.41 104.10 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1480 1.1810 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 3.8800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9300 3.8475 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. 261.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9600 9.8800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0675 7.6875

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. 0.5544

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5480 5.5620

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6500 0.6495

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

