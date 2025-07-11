NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3545 1.3545 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3545 1.3545 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.50 168.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9102 2.9114 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1475 3.1420 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9350 2.9350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.40 15.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 103.89 103.41 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1619 1.1480 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 3.9300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8850 3.9300 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9100 9.9600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8400 8.0675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4435 5.5480

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6511 0.6500

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

