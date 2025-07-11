NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3545 1.3545 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3545
|1.3545
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|169.50
|168.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.9102
|2.9114
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.1475
|3.1420
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.9350
|2.9350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.40
|15.55
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|103.89
|103.41
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1619
|1.1480
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9300
|3.9300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8850
|3.9300
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.9100
|9.9600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.8400
|8.0675
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|n.a.
|n.a.
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.4435
|5.5480
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6511
|0.6500
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
