Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 11, 2025, 4:34 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3545 1.3545
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.50 168.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9102 2.9114
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1475 3.1420
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9350 2.9350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.40 15.55
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 103.89 103.41
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1619 1.1480
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 3.9300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8850 3.9300
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9100 9.9600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8400 8.0675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.4435 5.5480

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6511 0.6500

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

