NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3545 1.3545 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3545 1.3545 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.25 169.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8551 2.9102 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0850 3.1475 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9350 2.9350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.35 15.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 102.53 103.89 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1154 1.1619 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9000 3.9300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9200 3.8850 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0100 9.9100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9475 7.8400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.6450 5.4435

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6483 0.6511

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.