Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

July 10, 2025, 6:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3545 1.3545
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.25 169.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8551 2.9102
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0850 3.1475
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9350 2.9350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.35 15.40
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 102.53 103.89
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1154 1.1619
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9000 3.9300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9200 3.8850
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0100 9.9100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9475 7.8400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.6450 5.4435

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6483 0.6511

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

